World

Gavin Newsom considers 2028 presidential run after Kamala Harris' announcement

Kamala Harris hints at another presidential run after losing to Donald Trump, reveals 'I'm not done yet'

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Gavin Newsom considers 2028 presidential run after Kamala Harris announcement
Gavin Newsom considers 2028 presidential run after Kamala Harris' announcement

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a leading Democratic critic of President Donald Trump, says he will consider running for the White House in 2028 after the midterm elections next year.

Asked in an interview with “CBS Sunday Morning” whether if would be fair to say he would give a campaign serious thought after the November 2026 vote, the term-limited governor said, “I’d be lying otherwise.”

Newsom has been trying to raise his national profile, adopting a combative style that parodies Trump’s social media strategy with similar all-caps posts, memes and merchandise, reported AP.

The Democratic governor has sparred with the Republican president over the deployment of the California National Guard following immigration protests and Trump’s redistricting moves in Texas. Newsom has also led a campaign to redraw California’s own maps to add five Democratic US House seats in response to the changes in Texas. Voting is underway on the so-called Proposition 50 and concludes Nov. 4.

Advertisement

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez turn heads during glamorous Miami night out

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez turn heads during glamorous Miami night out
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez tied the knot in June 2025 in Venice with a lavish, three-day celebration

Pumpkin patches spots you must visit to celebrate National Pumpkin Day in Georgia

Pumpkin patches spots you must visit to celebrate National Pumpkin Day in Georgia
National Pumpkin Day 2025 is finally here, Americans embrace autumn in full swing with this special season

US, China reach preliminary trade deal ahead of Trump-Xi meeting

US, China reach preliminary trade deal ahead of Trump-Xi meeting
Tensions between US and China escalated after President Donald Trump threatened a massive increase in tariffs

JD Vance’s wife Usha’s unexpected role in Trump administration revealed

JD Vance’s wife Usha’s unexpected role in Trump administration revealed
A new book named 'Retribution: Donald Trump and the Campaign That Changed America' offers fresh insights into Usha's unexpected role

Migrant sex offender arrested in London days after accidental prison release

Migrant sex offender arrested in London days after accidental prison release
Hadush Kebatu had been sentenced last month for sexually assaulting a teenage girls and a woman

Hurricane Melissa intensifies toward category 5

Hurricane Melissa intensifies toward category 5
Melissa is likely to bring catastrophic rainfall, nearly 30 inches (76 cm) in parts of Jamaica and Haiti, causing greater impact

Louvre heist: Two suspects detained in connection with stolen jewels

Louvre heist: Two suspects detained in connection with stolen jewels
Four thieves carried out daring heist at the Louvre Museum in broad daylight

JD Vance criticizes Zohran Mamdani over his 9/11 ‘real victim’ remarks

JD Vance criticizes Zohran Mamdani over his 9/11 ‘real victim’ remarks
Zohran Mamdani claims his aunt was ‘the real victim of 9/11’ ahead of New York mayoral elections

Pennsylvania’s Lincoln University shooting kills one, injures six

Pennsylvania’s Lincoln University shooting kills one, injures six
Seven shot outside Lincoln University’s International Cultural Center during Homecoming event

Trump begins high-stakes Asian visit ahead of trade talks with Xi Jinping

Trump begins high-stakes Asian visit ahead of trade talks with Xi Jinping
US President Donald Trump arrives in Malaysia to oversees ‘historic’ Thailand-Cambodia peace deal

US to increase Canada tariffs by 10% over controversial anti-tariff ad

US to increase Canada tariffs by 10% over controversial anti-tariff ad
Canada is the only G7 country that hasn’t made a deal with US since Trump began imposing tariffs on trading partners

Kamala Harris hints at presidential comeback in exclusive interview

Kamala Harris hints at presidential comeback in exclusive interview
Donald Trump defeated Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election