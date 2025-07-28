Turkey wildfires leave 17 dead in nation’s worst heatwave on record

Turkey wildfires leave 17 dead in nation’s worst heatwave on record
Turkey wildfires leave 17 dead in nation’s worst heatwave on record

In the past month, wildfires in different areas of Turkey have caused the deaths of at least 17 people.

These fires have become especially dangerous and destructive due to extremely high temperatures which are making the situation worsen in the easter Mediterranean region.

The General Directorate of Meteorology reported that country recorded its highest ever temperature of 50.5C on Friday in the southeastern province of Sirnak.

As per Sky News, four people have recently lost their lives in the fires near Bursa, Turkey's fourth-largest city.

Two of the victims were volunteer firefighters who were on their way to help put out a fire when their water tanker overturned.

Another firefighter died on Sunday after suffering a heart attack while responding to the fire.

More than 3,500 residents in the area were forced to evacuate their homes over the weekend.

Meanwhile, two western provinces, Izmir and Bilecik, have been declared disaster areas.

On Sunday, Turkey's foreign minister, Ibrahim Yumakli announced that the country had dealt with at least 44 different wildfires in a single day.

On the other hand, according to Turkey's justice minister Yilmaz Tunc, legal action has been taken against 97 individuals who are believed to be connected to the wildfires.

Read more :

World

Buddhist Shaolin temple head Shi Yongxin under investigation for misconduct

Buddhist Shaolin temple head Shi Yongxin under investigation for misconduct
World-famous Shaolin temple's abbot hit with criminal investigation for 'improper relationships’

Moscow eyes North Korea tourism with direct flights as airspace shrinks

Moscow eyes North Korea tourism with direct flights as airspace shrinks
The Moscow to Pyongyang flights operated by Nordwind Airlines will initially operate only once a month

Delta Airlines pilot arrested on plane in 'shocking' incident at SFO

Delta Airlines pilot arrested on plane in 'shocking' incident at SFO
Delta pilot arrested moments after landing at San Francisco Airport as federal agents storm cockpit

Three killed, more injured in train derailment incident in Germany

Three killed, more injured in train derailment incident in Germany
A passenger train carrying 100 people derailed in a forest area in southwest Germany

Stanley Cup users shocked to learn they've been doing it wrong until now

Stanley Cup users shocked to learn they've been doing it wrong until now
Some people admitted they didn't know about the new tip, while others said they already follow this same method

'Vogue' under fire after Guess uses AI model in major fashion ad

'Vogue' under fire after Guess uses AI model in major fashion ad
It's the first time an AI created person has appeared in the magazine

Nigeria boat capsize leaves 13 dead, dozens still missing

Nigeria boat capsize leaves 13 dead, dozens still missing
The wooden boat were on its way to a market when the incident occurred

UK seaside town to celebrate Christmas in August with fun-filled activities

UK seaside town to celebrate Christmas in August with fun-filled activities
The event will take place at multiple locations and will include unique and fun activities like meeting Santa Claus