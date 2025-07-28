Turkey wildfires leave 17 dead in nation’s worst heatwave on record

In the past month, wildfires in different areas of Turkey have caused the deaths of at least 17 people.
These fires have become especially dangerous and destructive due to extremely high temperatures which are making the situation worsen in the easter Mediterranean region.
The General Directorate of Meteorology reported that country recorded its highest ever temperature of 50.5C on Friday in the southeastern province of Sirnak.
As per Sky News, four people have recently lost their lives in the fires near Bursa, Turkey's fourth-largest city.
Two of the victims were volunteer firefighters who were on their way to help put out a fire when their water tanker overturned.
Another firefighter died on Sunday after suffering a heart attack while responding to the fire.
More than 3,500 residents in the area were forced to evacuate their homes over the weekend.
Meanwhile, two western provinces, Izmir and Bilecik, have been declared disaster areas.
On Sunday, Turkey's foreign minister, Ibrahim Yumakli announced that the country had dealt with at least 44 different wildfires in a single day.
On the other hand, according to Turkey's justice minister Yilmaz Tunc, legal action has been taken against 97 individuals who are believed to be connected to the wildfires.