Eurasia's highest volcano blasts lava after powerful earthquake in Russia

The Klyuchevskoy volcano on Russia's Kamchatka peninsula began erupting on Wednesday following a powerful earthquake off Russia's far eastern coast.
According to News week, Eurasia's highest volcano’s lava began flowing from what is the largest active volcano in the northern hemisphere.
The Russian Academy of Sciences' United Geophysical Service said in a post on Telegram, "A descent of burning hot lava is observed on the western slope. Powerful glow above the volcano, explosions."
The Klyuchevskoy eruption occurred just hours after a huge 8.8 magnitude earthquake early Wednesday triggered a tsunami that sent waves across the Pacific, prompting evacuations and emergency declarations from Russia to Hawaii and alerts as far south as New Zealand.
The quake is tied for the sixth strongest ever recorded and was upgraded from an initial 8.0 reading.
Located in the Kamchatka region, Klyuchevskoy stands at 4,750 meters (15,584 feet) and last erupted in 2023. The volcano is situated approximately 280 miles, or 450 kilometers, north of the regional capital of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.