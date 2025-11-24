World

Skye Gyngell, first Australian woman to win Michelin star, dies at 62

Australia mourns loss of ‘culinary icon’ and local food advocate, Skye Gyngell

  By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Skye Gyngell, first Australian woman to win Michelin star, dies at 62
Skye Gyngell, first Australian woman to win Michelin star, dies at 62

Tributes have been paid to the pioneering chef and restaurant proprietor Skye Gyngell, who has died aged 62.

According to The Guardian, the Australian was an early celebrity proponent of using local and seasonal ingredients and built a garden restaurant from scratch, the Petersham Nurseries Cafe in Richmond, south-west London, which went on to win a Michelin star.

A statement released by her family and friends read: “We are deeply saddened to share news of Skye Gyngell’s passing on 22 November in London, surrounded by her family and loved ones.

“Skye was a culinary visionary who influenced generations of chefs and growers globally to think about food and its connection to the land.

“She leaves behind a remarkable legacy and is an inspiration to us all. The family requests privacy at this time.”

Jeremy Lee, chef at London restaurant Quo Vadis, praised the chef for her “extraordinary life and career … how this lovely lass lit up the world”.

The celebrity chef Jamie Oliver wrote, “Terrible sad news. She was an amazing woman and incredible cook and kindhearted. She will be very, very, very missed. Thank you for all you did to inspire young cooks.”

Cookery writer and television host Nigella Lawson said she was “heartbroken”.

“However ill you know someone to be, their death is always a shock. It’s just awful that Skye is no longer in the world. It’s a tremendous loss, and I’m heartbroken for Holly and Evie and all those who loved her and learned from her,” Lawson wrote.

Cyrus Todiwala, a chef who runs Cafe Spice Namaste in east London, said, “A great culinary leader has passed away. May her inspiration carry on with her teams and drive them to achieve all the goals she must have planned.”

