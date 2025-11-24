World

World’s largest city revealed in surprising global population shift

The world is becoming increasingly urban with cities now home to 45% of the global population of 8.2 billion

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
World’s largest city revealed in surprising global population shift
World’s largest city revealed in surprising global population shift

The Greater Tokyo Area has held the title of the world's most populous metropolitan region for decades but now it has been surpassed by another city.

Jakarta has now overtaken Tokyo as the world's largest city by population with almost 42 million people, according to a recent UN report.

It is followed by Dhaka in Bangladesh with almost 40 million residents and Tokyo in Japan with 33 million.

The world is becoming increasingly urban with cities now home to 45% of the global population of 8.2 billion.

By 2050, it is expected that two-thirds of the population growth will occur in cities with the rest occurring in small towns.

Indonesia's total population is currenlty 286 million, making it the fourth most populous country in the world.

Jakarta's population growth is mainly due to immigration.

Its rapid growth has led to major environmental crisis with the city suffers from heavy air pollution due to traffic, with dangerous levels of particulate matter in central areas.

Coastal areas experience frequent flooding, made worse by land subsidence and rising sea levels.

Additionally, green spaces are limited, covering only 18% of the city and trees make up just 14% of the area.

Considering this, Indonesia is planning a new capital, Nusantara, on Borneo island to ease the pressure on Jakarta.

The city is designed to be a “smart forest city” with sustainable energy, modern infrastructure and plenty of green space.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Kim Hellberg appointed Middlesbrough head coach ahead of Championship clash

Kim Hellberg appointed Middlesbrough head coach ahead of Championship clash
Kim Hellberg is considered one of the top young coaching talents in Scandinavia

Skye Gyngell, first Australian woman to win Michelin star, dies at 62

Skye Gyngell, first Australian woman to win Michelin star, dies at 62
Australia mourns loss of ‘culinary icon’ and local food advocate, Skye Gyngell

David Cameron opens up about prostate cancer, advocates screening

David Cameron opens up about prostate cancer, advocates screening
Former UK PM David Cameron reveals prostate cancer battle as he urges men to get tested

US, Ukraine narrow differences mark 'tremendous progress' in peace talks

US, Ukraine narrow differences mark 'tremendous progress' in peace talks
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio hails 'most productive' Ukraine peace talks in Geneva

Pope Leo issues urgent plea after hundreds of Nigerian schoolchildren abducted

Pope Leo issues urgent plea after hundreds of Nigerian schoolchildren abducted
A group of 50 schoolchildren have escaped from their abductors after being kidnapped from St. Mary's School in Nigeria

Europe’s most beautiful Christmas market opens its door for festive season

Europe’s most beautiful Christmas market opens its door for festive season
Spanning over three million square feet, the market turns the city center into a festive paradise

Asylum seekers housing plan triggers Crowborough protest

Asylum seekers housing plan triggers Crowborough protest
A protest has taken place in an East Sussex town over government plans to house asylum seekers in a military site

UK train fares frozen for first time in 30 years amid cost of living crisis

UK train fares frozen for first time in 30 years amid cost of living crisis
Rail fares frozen for the first time in 30 years in historic intervention to deliver real savings for millions of commuters

Miss Jamaica ‘not doing well,’ remains in ICU after Miss Universe stage fall

Miss Jamaica ‘not doing well,’ remains in ICU after Miss Universe stage fall
Miss Jamaica's ICU stay extended after a serious stage injury at Miss Universe 2025

Gen Z's password habits exposed: Top 10 most-used passwords in 2025

Gen Z's password habits exposed: Top 10 most-used passwords in 2025
Grandparents have better passwords than Gen Z, study reveals alarming trends

Vietnam flood disaster: Death toll reaches 90, 12 still missing

Vietnam flood disaster: Death toll reaches 90, 12 still missing
Vietnam's central region sees extreme rainfall, over 1,900mm in a week

Titanic's richest passenger's gold watch sells for record prize at auction

Titanic's richest passenger's gold watch sells for record prize at auction
Gold pocket watch worn by the richest man aboard receives highest amount ever paid for a single Titanic item