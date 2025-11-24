World’s largest city revealed in surprising global population shift

The Greater Tokyo Area has held the title of the world's most populous metropolitan region for decades but now it has been surpassed by another city.
Jakarta has now overtaken Tokyo as the world's largest city by population with almost 42 million people, according to a recent UN report.
It is followed by Dhaka in Bangladesh with almost 40 million residents and Tokyo in Japan with 33 million.
The world is becoming increasingly urban with cities now home to 45% of the global population of 8.2 billion.
By 2050, it is expected that two-thirds of the population growth will occur in cities with the rest occurring in small towns.
Indonesia's total population is currenlty 286 million, making it the fourth most populous country in the world.
Jakarta's population growth is mainly due to immigration.
Its rapid growth has led to major environmental crisis with the city suffers from heavy air pollution due to traffic, with dangerous levels of particulate matter in central areas.
Coastal areas experience frequent flooding, made worse by land subsidence and rising sea levels.
Additionally, green spaces are limited, covering only 18% of the city and trees make up just 14% of the area.
Considering this, Indonesia is planning a new capital, Nusantara, on Borneo island to ease the pressure on Jakarta.
The city is designed to be a “smart forest city” with sustainable energy, modern infrastructure and plenty of green space.