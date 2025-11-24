World

  By Bushra Saleem
US, Ukraine narrow differences mark 'tremendous progress' in peace talks

The US secretary of state has hailed a "tremendous amount of progress" on peace talks after the US and Ukraine delegations met in Geneva, but said that negotiators would "need more time."

According to Sky News, Marco Rubio said the meetings in Switzerland on Sunday have been "the most productive and meaningful" of the peace process so far.

He said the US was making "some changes" to the peace plan, seemingly based on Ukrainian suggestions, "in the hopes of further narrowing the differences and getting closer to something that both Ukraine and obviously the United States are very comfortable with".

Rubio struck an optimistic tone talking to the media after discussions but was light on the details, saying there was still work to be done.

Rubio said, "I don't want to declare victory or finality here. There's still some work to be done, but we are much further ahead today at this time than we were when we began this morning and where we were a week ago for certain.”

He also stressed, "We just need more time than what we have today. I honestly believe we'll get there."

Rubio praised the Ukrainian attitude towards the talks and said Trump was "quite pleased" after he previously said in a social media post that Ukraine's leaders had expressed "ZERO GRATITUDE" for US efforts.

