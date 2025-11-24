US winter storm alert: Heavy snow, strong winds set to hit northern states

A series of winter storms is set to sweep across parts of the northern United States this week.
The storms are expected to bring heavy snowfall and strong winds, prompting the National Weather Service (NWS) to issue winter storm watches for several states including Minnesota, North Dakota, Wisconsin, Michigan and New York.
Considering this, weather experts are warning that heavy snow and strong winds could make travel dangerous in some areas, possibly causing major disruptions.
As per multiple reports, parts of Michigan's Upper Peninsula could get 12 inches or more of snow from Tuesday to Thursday with winds as strong as 45 miles per hour.
While, in northern Wisconsin near the Lake Superior shoreline, heavy snow caused caused by lake-effect could fall between 6 and 12 inches, with winds gusting up to 35 mph.
Ashland and Iron counties are expected to experience particularly heavy snowfall, with Iron County possibly receiving more than 12 inches from Tuesday to Wednesday.
NWS said on its website, "Winter Storm Watches are issued when conditions are favorable for a significant winter storm event (heavy sleet, heavy snow, ice storm, heavy snow and blowing snow or a combination of events.)"
Travellers are advised to keep an eye on weather updates and plan their travel accordingly.