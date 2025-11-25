World

US-China relations strengthen as Trump announces China visit

Xi Jinping to host Donald Trump in April on US president's first visit to China

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
US-China relations strengthen as Trump announces China visit
US-China relations strengthen as Trump announces China visit

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has told Donald Trump that Beijing’s claims to Taiwan remain unchanged, in a phone call that came amid rising tensions over the self-governing island.

Xi told Trump on Monday that Taiwan’s return to China was an “integral part of the postwar international order” forged in the joint US-China fight against “fascism and militarism”, according to the Chinese foreign ministry.

China claims Taiwan as part of its territory and has vowed to annex it, by force if necessary. Taiwan’s democratically elected government strongly rejects China’s stance.

The ministry said the call touched on other issues, including Ukraine, with Xi also stressing the need to build on a fragile trade truce between China and the US.

But Taiwan featured prominently. China is embroiled in a weeks-long diplomatic row with key US ally Japan over the island that has seen a dip in Chinese tourism to Japan, a ban on Japanese seafood and the cancellation of joint cultural events.

As per China’s foreign ministry, Trump told Xi during their discussion that the United States “understands how important the Taiwan question is to China.”

In response, Taiwan premier Cho Jung-tai said on Tuesday that a “return” to China is not an option for the island’s 23 million people.

“We must once again emphasise that the Republic of China, Taiwan, is a fully sovereign and independent country,” Cho told reporters outside parliament, referring to the island’s formal name.

“For the 23 million people of our nation, ‘return’ is not an option - this is very clear,” he added.

The US president’s statement also confirmed that he will visit China in April and that Xi will come to Washington later in 2026. Beijing said nothing about the state visits.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

San Jose treasure recovered as Colombia explores 18th century galleon

San Jose treasure recovered as Colombia explores 18th century galleon
San Jose shipwreck is located about 600 meters (nearly 2,000 feet) underwater in the Caribbean

Lord Dannatt, Lord Evans suspended in major House of Lords misconduct scandal

Lord Dannatt, Lord Evans suspended in major House of Lords misconduct scandal
Former Army chief Lord Richard Dannatt and businessman Lord Evans of Watford face suspensions of four and five months respectively

US winter storm alert: Heavy snow, strong winds set to hit northern states

US winter storm alert: Heavy snow, strong winds set to hit northern states
A series of winter storms could hit parts of the northern United States this week

World’s largest city revealed in surprising global population shift

World’s largest city revealed in surprising global population shift
The world is becoming increasingly urban with cities now home to 45% of the global population of 8.2 billion

Skye Gyngell, first Australian woman to win Michelin star, dies at 62

Skye Gyngell, first Australian woman to win Michelin star, dies at 62
Australia mourns loss of ‘culinary icon’ and local food advocate, Skye Gyngell

David Cameron opens up about prostate cancer, advocates screening

David Cameron opens up about prostate cancer, advocates screening
Former UK PM David Cameron reveals prostate cancer battle as he urges men to get tested

US, Ukraine narrow differences mark 'tremendous progress' in peace talks

US, Ukraine narrow differences mark 'tremendous progress' in peace talks
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio hails 'most productive' Ukraine peace talks in Geneva

Pope Leo issues urgent plea after hundreds of Nigerian schoolchildren abducted

Pope Leo issues urgent plea after hundreds of Nigerian schoolchildren abducted
A group of 50 schoolchildren have escaped from their abductors after being kidnapped from St. Mary's School in Nigeria

Europe’s most beautiful Christmas market opens its door for festive season

Europe’s most beautiful Christmas market opens its door for festive season
Spanning over three million square feet, the market turns the city center into a festive paradise

Asylum seekers housing plan triggers Crowborough protest

Asylum seekers housing plan triggers Crowborough protest
A protest has taken place in an East Sussex town over government plans to house asylum seekers in a military site

UK train fares frozen for first time in 30 years amid cost of living crisis

UK train fares frozen for first time in 30 years amid cost of living crisis
Rail fares frozen for the first time in 30 years in historic intervention to deliver real savings for millions of commuters

Miss Jamaica ‘not doing well,’ remains in ICU after Miss Universe stage fall

Miss Jamaica ‘not doing well,’ remains in ICU after Miss Universe stage fall
Miss Jamaica's ICU stay extended after a serious stage injury at Miss Universe 2025