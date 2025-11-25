12 popular Thanksgiving games to play with friends and family

Thanksgiving is the time of year when families and friends come together to celebrate, enjoy their favorite foods, and spend some quality time.
One of the best ways to make this holiday more fun is to play some indoor and board games to create some wonderful memories alongside delicious food.
Here is the list of some amazing and fun games to play with your friends and family on Thanksgiving to make your holiday memoriable.
Turkey trivia:
Test your knowledge of Thanksgiving history, traditions, and food with a quiz. Questions can range from easy to challenging. Great for teams or individuals!
Pin the feather on the Turkey:
Blindfolded, try to pin a feather on a large turkey poster. The person who gets closest wins! A fun twist on a classic game.
Thanksgiving word scramble:
Unscramble words like "turkey", "pumpkin", and "family". See who can solve the most words. Great for kids and adults alike!
Giving thanks:
Share things you're grateful for, like family, friends, or good food. Take turns going around the table. A sweet way to reflect on the holiday.
Turkey trot:
Run or do an obstacle course while flapping arms like a turkey! A fun way to get everyone moving and laughing.
Thanksgiving bingo:
Mark off items on a bingo card as you see them, like turkey or pumpkin pie. First person to get a row wins!
The gratitude game:
Write things you are thankful for on slips of paper, mix them up, and share. A fun way to discover what others are grateful for and a fun way to count your blessings.
Turkey talk:
Take turns talking about Thanksgiving memories or things you're thankful for. Share stories and make new memories.
Thanksgiving charades:
Play dumb charades but with a twist of Thanksgiving. Instead of mimicking movies or songs act out Thanksgiving-themed words or phrases, like "cooking a turkey" or "family gathering."
Monopoly but Thanksgiving edition:
A special edition of the classic game, with a Thanksgiving theme. Players buy and sell properties, collect rent, and try to bankrupt each other.
Thanksgiving-themed Pictionary:
Draw Thanksgiving-themed words or phrases, like "turkey," “watching movies,” and "family gathering." Teammates try to guess what the other person is drawing.
Scattergories:
Come up with words that fit certain categories, all starting with the same letter. For example, "T" might be "turkey", "travesty", and "together."