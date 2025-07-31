Delta flight hit by severe turbulence, 25 injured in emergency landing

Delta Air Lines flight going from Salt Lake City to Amsterdam had to make emergency landing on Wednesday due to strong and sudden turbulence.
Twenty-five onboard the flight were taken to area hospitals “for evaluation and care,” Delta said in its statement as per CNN.
Based on flight data from the tracking website Flightradar24, Delta Air Lines Flight 56, which was carrying 275 passengers and 13 crew member suddenly rose more than 1,000 feet in just 30 seconds and then quickly dropped about 1,350 feet in the next 30 seconds.
The plane had to change its route and make an unexpected landing in Minneapolis-St.Paul instead of continuing to Amsterdam.
The aircraft, an Airbus A330-900, landed safely just before 8 pm local time.
Afterwards, emergency responders including the airport's fire department and paramedics were already waiting at the gate when the plane landed.
They gave immediate medical assistance to those who were injured in the incident or feeling unwell while some of the passengers were taken to the hospital for further check-up.
“We are grateful for the support of all emergency responders involved,” Delta said.