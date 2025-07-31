Home / World

Delta flight hit by severe turbulence, 25 injured in emergency landing

The plane make an unexpected landing in Minneapolis-St.Paul instead of continuing to Amsterdam

Delta flight hit by severe turbulence, 25 injured in emergency landing
Delta flight hit by severe turbulence, 25 injured in emergency landing

Delta Air Lines flight going from Salt Lake City to Amsterdam had to make emergency landing on Wednesday due to strong and sudden turbulence.

As a result, 25 people on board were injured and taken to the hospital.

Twenty-five onboard the flight were taken to area hospitals “for evaluation and care,” Delta said in its statement as per CNN.

Based on flight data from the tracking website Flightradar24, Delta Air Lines Flight 56, which was carrying 275 passengers and 13 crew member suddenly rose more than 1,000 feet in just 30 seconds and then quickly dropped about 1,350 feet in the next 30 seconds.

The plane had to change its route and make an unexpected landing in Minneapolis-St.Paul instead of continuing to Amsterdam.

The aircraft, an Airbus A330-900, landed safely just before 8 pm local time.

Afterwards, emergency responders including the airport's fire department and paramedics were already waiting at the gate when the plane landed.

They gave immediate medical assistance to those who were injured in the incident or feeling unwell while some of the passengers were taken to the hospital for further check-up.

“We are grateful for the support of all emergency responders involved,” Delta said.

Read more :

World

Kamala Harris to enter 2028 presidential run? California move sparks speculation

Kamala Harris to enter 2028 presidential run? California move sparks speculation
Kamala Harris has decided to not run for governor of California 2026, opening possibility for the 2028 run

More than 100 aftershocks recorded near Russia following massive earthquake

More than 100 aftershocks recorded near Russia following massive earthquake
Nearly three tremors were recorded 6.0 or greater of those 100, with the strongest being a 6.9 that occurred after powerful one

UK airports hit by major disruption due to technical issue

UK airports hit by major disruption due to technical issue
UK flight operations begin to resume slowly after air traffic control fix

Eurasia's highest volcano blasts lava after powerful earthquake in Russia

Eurasia's highest volcano blasts lava after powerful earthquake in Russia
Klyuchevskoy volcano erupts with 'burning hot lava' after massive 8.8-magnitude earthquake

Virginia Giuffre becomes center of Epstein controversy after Trump latest claim

Virginia Giuffre becomes center of Epstein controversy after Trump latest claim
Donald Trump reveals reason behind his and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein fall out

Adidas warns to hike prices in US after €200 million tariff hit

Adidas warns to hike prices in US after €200 million tariff hit
German sportswear giant Adidas forecasts a €200m hit from tariffs in the second half of the year

Oprah Winfrey breaks silence on Maui road controversy amid tsunami evacuation

Oprah Winfrey breaks silence on Maui road controversy amid tsunami evacuation
Oprah Winfrey opens private road for Hawaii islanders after tsunami evacuation orders

Tsunami waves begin to hit Hawaii after 8.8 magnitude earthquake in Russia

Tsunami waves begin to hit Hawaii after 8.8 magnitude earthquake in Russia
First 4ft tsunami wave reaches Hawaii after a massive 8.8 earthquake strikes Russia’s Far East.