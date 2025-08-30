Home / Health

Top food choices for Crohn disease to maintain your health

Crohn disease may lead to a variety of symptoms, which include diarrhea, abdominal pain, fatigue, and rectal bleeding

Top food choices for Crohn disease to maintain your health

Crohn’s disease is a kind of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) that causes your digestive tract to become swollen.

It may lead to a variety of symptoms, which include diarrhea, abdominal pain, fatigue, and rectal bleeding.

Crohn-friendly food items

Here are a few Crohn-friendly items that promote healthy digestion:

Bananas

Health officials usually advise bananas due to a range of health benefits because they are less likely to irritate the intestines and can assist regulate bowel movements.

Salmon

Salmon is considered a beneficial dish due to a variety of health benefits, particularly the best for Crohn’s disease. It’s rich in omega-3 fatty acids that are called for their anti-inflammatory properties.

This may ease symptoms and promote overall digestive health.

Cooked carrots

Cooked carrots are a great option for gastrointestinal issues. When cooked, they become soft and promote healthy digestion, reducing the risk of irritating the intestines.

White rice

White rice is also considered a Crohn friendly dish, which is easy-to-digest, making it a perfect option for those with Crohn’s disease.

People suffering from Crohn' s disease can eat them with lean proteins, including boiled vegetables, chicken, and fish.

