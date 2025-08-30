Home / Health

Rhyl area reports nine cases of potentially fatal Parvovirus in dogs

Parvovirus can not infect humans; however, cats are vulnerable to contract a type of this virus

Veterinary doctors in the Rhyl area have issued warnings to dog owners after nine cases of a canine parvovirus, a potentially fatal virus, were reported in the area.

It’s a highly contagious and life-threatening virus that has been confirmed in Wrexham, with vets urging the pet owners to get their dogs vaccinated soon.

What is Parvovirus?

Parvovirus, also known as Canine parvovirus, is a highly contagious virus that causes gastrointestinal imbalances and weakens immunity, affecting their ability to absorb nutrients.

Its symptoms include bloody diarrhoea, fever, drowsiness, and weight loss.

Most vulnerable dogs to contract the disease are puppies under six months and those who haven’t received its jabs.

In May, 19-year-old Megan Aithwaite, a puppy owner, shared a heartwrenching news of her beloved Rottweiler puppy, Kaizer, who died days after contracting the potentially deadly virus.

Vets in Prestatyn, Oswestry, and Chester have urged all the pet owners to get their dogs vaccinated.

Moreover, they have issued warnings regarding Parvovirus’ mode of transmission via direct contact with infected animals, their faeces, or even via human hands and clothing.

It is important to note that Parvovirus can not infect humans; however, cats are vulnerable to contract a type of parvovirus.

Treatment includes intensive veterinary care, hospitalisation and IV fluids.

