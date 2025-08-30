Home / Health

Flesh-eating bacteria killed 2 more people in Louisiana

The potentially deadly virus, Vibrio vulnificus, causes fatal necrotizing fasciitis that leads to limb amputation

Louisiana health officials confirmed that two people have lost their lives after being diagnosed with flesh-eating bacteria, Vibrio vulnificus, from eating raw oysters.

Vibrio vulnificus is a bacteria that is mainly found in coastal waters, as it lives in brackish seawater and can enter open wounds while individuals are swimming.

This fatal bacteria lead to vibriosis, and its symptoms include abdominal pain, diarrhoea, severe derma-related infections, swelling, and discolouration.

Moreover, the potentially deadly virus causes fatal necrotizing fasciitis that leads to limb amputation.

Up to 22 cases of Vibrio vulnificus infection have been reported in Louisiana residents, according to the state department of health.

All the affected victims were hospitalised, and four people have passed away till yet.

Two of the deaths were among individuals who consumed raw Louisiana oysters. The other two deaths were among infected people who were reportedly exposed to an open wound to seawater.

Louisiana is said to be the hardest-hit state of Vibrio vulnificus infections and deaths. Since 2015, the state has seen an average of seven infections and one death every year. 

