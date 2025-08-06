Apple's iOS 26 brings AI call screening to block spams

Apple launched the first public beta of iOS 26 in July, bringing a range of cutting-edge features such as the latest Liquid Glass design and more. A significant addition is a callback reminder.
It’s a streamlined way to set callback reminders directly from the app, making it less likely that you’ll forget to return essential calls.
When iOS 26 releases this fall, users will be capable of creating a callback reminder in the following way:
- Firstly, launch the Phone app.
- Click on the Calls tab, then navigate down to Recents.
- Swipe left across a missed call, then click the blue clock icon.
- Select any one of the following:
- Remind Me Tonight, Remind Me in 1 hour, Remind Me Tomorrow, Remind Me Later.
Once you select Remind Me Later, users will see the latest Reminder interface, where users can customise the reminder’s date and time.
Now select which Reminders list needs to be added.
You will now see a callback reminder in your app with the contact’s name, notes, and phone numbers you added.
It is pertinent to mention that iOS 26 is currently available for beta testers; however, the Cupertino-based tech giant will launch it publicly alongside iPhone 17 models.