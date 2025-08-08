Home / World

Labubu doll obsession sparks $30,000 theft at California resale shop

Labubu dolls, the cute, monster-like plush toys with big eyes have become very popular on TikTok

The growing obsession with Labubu dolls led to a major theft at a small resale shop in La Puente.

Burglars broke through the front door and stole about $30,000 worth of items, including all the Labubu dolls.

Labubu dolls, the cute, monster-like plush toys with big eyes have become very popular on TikTok and they're quite expensive too as compared to ordinary toys.

Co-owner of the shop said that her shop had only been operating for two months when it was broken into by thieves early on Wednesday morning, reported ABC News.

"There was a lot taken, maybe like around $30,000 or more of inventory,. We worked so hard to get to this point, and for them to just come in and, like nothing, take it all away, it's really bad," she further shared.

Instead of taking electronic, money or other goods, the suspects mainly focused only on the valuable Labubu dolls.

The shop owner believes the burglary was carefully planned as she noticed a suspicious truck parked near the store the night before.

She thinks the burglars may have been following the store's social media, where she had posted a video about new Labubu dolls being restocked.

As per the outlet, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department City of Industry substation is investigating the burglary.

