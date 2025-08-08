Home / Health

Chikungunya virus outbreak: CDC warns travellers after 8,000+ cases in China

Chikungunya virus could be passed via blood transfusions or contact with infected blood

Chikungunya virus outbreak: CDC warns travellers after 8,000+ cases in China
Chikungunya virus outbreak: CDC warns travellers after 8,000+ cases in China

China has reached an astonishing number of 8,000 chikungunya virus cases, according to health officials.

The hardest-hit city, Foshan, a city in Guangdong with approximately 10 million residents, has also reported a significant rise in the number of cases.

To prevent an increasing number of Chikungunya virus cases, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has warned travellers coming to China and other countries with active outbreaks, including Mayotte, Kenya, Madagascar, Sri Lanka, and more.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the virus typically spreads in several warm regions such as Africa, Americas, and Asia.

An infectious disease expert at the University of California, San Francisco, Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, informed The Washington Post, “[It] can leave people disabled for weeks, months and potentially years."

It's worth noting that Chikungunya virus could be passed via blood transfusions or contact with infected blood.

It can not be transmitted via person-to-person contact, touching and coughing.

Chikungunya virus symptoms include rash, headaches, swollen joints, high fever.

The CDC advised wearing pants and full sleeves when visiting outside, using mosquito repellents and staying inside places.

You Might Like:

Does consuming French fries increase risk of type 2 diabetes?

Does consuming French fries increase risk of type 2 diabetes?
Results indicated that consuming only three servings of fries every week may exponentially raise type 2 diabetes risk

Prolonged and rapid walks may prevent risk of cardiac diseases, study

Prolonged and rapid walks may prevent risk of cardiac diseases, study
Participants were found to have 17% reduced risk of any cardiac disease, 9% decreased risk of cardiac failure

Low lithium levels may protect ageing brain and prevent Alzheimer’s, study

Low lithium levels may protect ageing brain and prevent Alzheimer’s, study
Researchers discovered that a certain compound, lithium orotate, reversed Alzheimer-like issues in mice

Eli Lilly's experimental GLP-1 pill helped obese people lose 27.3 pounds

Eli Lilly's experimental GLP-1 pill helped obese people lose 27.3 pounds
Orforglipron, experimental GLP-1 pill of Eli Lilly, helped people lose weight following 72 weeks in a late-stage study

Gates Foundation announces to fund $2.5 billion for women’s Health

Gates Foundation announces to fund $2.5 billion for women’s Health
The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation made an announcement to fund $2.5 billion in women’s health by 2030

More than 3-6 hours of screen time may harm heart health in youngsters

More than 3-6 hours of screen time may harm heart health in youngsters
In the study, kids with shorter or later sleep schedules indicated a rise in risk scores

High alert in Outer Banks: 'flesh-eating' Vibrio cases surge in North Carolina

High alert in Outer Banks: 'flesh-eating' Vibrio cases surge in North Carolina
Flesh-eating bacteria, Vibrio vulnificus, infections significantly spike from May to October when temperature surpasses 90°F

Milk supply under scrutiny after 21 people got sick

Milk supply under scrutiny after 21 people got sick
The Florida Department of Health stated that six of the sickened people are children aged below 10

Legionnaires' disease outbreak: 2 people dead among 58 affected in Harlem

Legionnaires' disease outbreak: 2 people dead among 58 affected in Harlem
Legionnaires’ disease can not be transmitted from person to person and can be treated with antibiotics

Chikungunya outbreak: China reports more than 7,000 cases across country

Chikungunya outbreak: China reports more than 7,000 cases across country
Chikungunya symptoms include rash, headaches, swollen joints, and high fever

Free mental health support via text launches in Birmingham and Solihull

Free mental health support via text launches in Birmingham and Solihull
In 2025, it is estimated that over 792 million people worldwide are diagnosed with mental disorders

UK launches world's first gonorrhoea vaccine amid record-high infections

UK launches world's first gonorrhoea vaccine amid record-high infections
World's first gonorrhoea vaccination to roll out in England after infection ‘reached record levels’