Chikungunya virus outbreak: CDC warns travellers after 8,000+ cases in China

China has reached an astonishing number of 8,000 chikungunya virus cases, according to health officials.
The hardest-hit city, Foshan, a city in Guangdong with approximately 10 million residents, has also reported a significant rise in the number of cases.
To prevent an increasing number of Chikungunya virus cases, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has warned travellers coming to China and other countries with active outbreaks, including Mayotte, Kenya, Madagascar, Sri Lanka, and more.
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the virus typically spreads in several warm regions such as Africa, Americas, and Asia.
An infectious disease expert at the University of California, San Francisco, Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, informed The Washington Post, “[It] can leave people disabled for weeks, months and potentially years."
It's worth noting that Chikungunya virus could be passed via blood transfusions or contact with infected blood.
It can not be transmitted via person-to-person contact, touching and coughing.
Chikungunya virus symptoms include rash, headaches, swollen joints, high fever.
The CDC advised wearing pants and full sleeves when visiting outside, using mosquito repellents and staying inside places.