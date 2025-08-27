Home / Entertainment

BTS' Jimin sparks dating buzz with actress Song Da-eun after leaked video

Song Da-eun and Jimin have been facing dating rumors since 2022

BTS Jimin sparks dating buzz with actress Song Da-eun after leaked video
BTS' Jimin sparks dating buzz with actress Song Da-eun after leaked video  

BTS' prominent member, Jimin, was caught in dating speculations with actress Song Da-eun after a video was allegedly uploaded on social media.

The 34-year-old South Korean actress' TikTok account showed a two-minute video, reportedly filmed and posted on her account several months ago.

In the resurfaced video clip, Song was seen surprising a man believed to be Jimin in front of an apartment elevator.

As the snippet went viral online, fans began speculating that the two may have been quietly dating each other and spending time together at the singer's residence in Seoul.

It is pertinent to mention that Jimin and Song have been fueling romance rumors since 2022.

In May last year, the TV actress accidentally posted an Instagram Story that several fans assumed Jimin was featured in her post.

According to media reports, Song previously addressed the romance rumors and firmly denied the reports.

At the time, she also claimed to have received malicious comments from members of the BTS fandom. 

As of now, neither Jimin nor Song Da-eun has commented on the resurfaced video and these ongoing romance speculations.  

You Might Like:

‘Alice in Borderland’ season 3 trailer unleashes more chaos

‘Alice in Borderland’ season 3 trailer unleashes more chaos
‘Alice in Borderland’ stars Kento Yamazaki, Tao Tsuchiya, Hayato Isomura and Ayaka Miyoshi

Travis Kelce takes traditional step before proposing to Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce takes traditional step before proposing to Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce set the internet on fire with their dreamy engagement announcement on Instagram

Zoë Kravitz reunites with Austin Butler after Harry Styles romance rumors

Zoë Kravitz reunites with Austin Butler after Harry Styles romance rumors
Austin Butler and Zoë Kravitz will next appear together in their upcoming movie 'Caught Stealing'

Travis Kelce teams up with American Eagle after Taylor Swift engagement

Travis Kelce teams up with American Eagle after Taylor Swift engagement
Travis Kelce collaborates with American Eagle for a limited-edition product drop after announcing engagement

Sophie Turner warns new 'Harry Potter' child cast about social media dangers

Sophie Turner warns new 'Harry Potter' child cast about social media dangers
The 'Game of Thrones' actress reflected on how social media obsession once negatively affected her well-being

Inside Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s dreamy proposal at his Missouri home

Inside Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s dreamy proposal at his Missouri home
Travis Kelce received proposal advice from his father before engagement with Taylor Swift

Sabrina Carpenter teases scary 'Tears' music video ahead of new album release

Sabrina Carpenter teases scary 'Tears' music video ahead of new album release
The 'Taste' singer will drop her seventh studio album, 'Man's Best Friend,' in August this year

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce share engagement news with family in sweetest way

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce share engagement news with family in sweetest way
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift began dating each other back in September 2023

Ryan Reynolds, Robert Downey Jr 'never met' as feud rumours swirl

Ryan Reynolds, Robert Downey Jr 'never met' as feud rumours swirl
The 'Iron Man' star is set for an 'Avengers' return with a fresh role of Doctor Doom

Sabrina Carpenter, Charlie Puth shower Taylor Swift with love after engagement

Sabrina Carpenter, Charlie Puth shower Taylor Swift with love after engagement
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement after almost two years of dating with sweet snaps

Lil Nas X calls past few days 'terrifying' in first statement since arrest

Lil Nas X calls past few days 'terrifying' in first statement since arrest
The Grammy-winning rapper was arrested in LA over charges of assaulting a police officer

Rihanna radiates motherhood as she awaits baby no. 3 with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna radiates motherhood as she awaits baby no. 3 with A$AP Rocky
The 'Diamond' songstress bared her growing baby bump as she stepped out in Los Angeles