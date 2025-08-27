BTS' Jimin sparks dating buzz with actress Song Da-eun after leaked video  

BTS' prominent member, Jimin, was caught in dating speculations with actress Song Da-eun after a video was allegedly uploaded on social media.
The 34-year-old South Korean actress' TikTok account showed a two-minute video, reportedly filmed and posted on her account several months ago.
In the resurfaced video clip, Song was seen surprising a man believed to be Jimin in front of an apartment elevator.
As the snippet went viral online, fans began speculating that the two may have been quietly dating each other and spending time together at the singer's residence in Seoul.
It is pertinent to mention that Jimin and Song have been fueling romance rumors since 2022.
In May last year, the TV actress accidentally posted an Instagram Story that several fans assumed Jimin was featured in her post.
According to media reports, Song previously addressed the romance rumors and firmly denied the reports.
At the time, she also claimed to have received malicious comments from members of the BTS fandom.
As of now, neither Jimin nor Song Da-eun has commented on the resurfaced video and these ongoing romance speculations.