BBC Breakfast’s presenter Roger shares emotional update during live broadcast

The TV presenter Roger Johnson recently made an emotional announcement during BBC Breakfast, telling viewers that someone he had a close bond has only been given three months to live.
He and his co-host Rachel Burden paused the program to talk about guest Warwick Smith, who revealed that he had been diagnosed with throat cancer.
Roger said, "It's some defiance from a man who's been given weeks to live but this 67-year-old is a fighter, day by day, one step at a time, he keeps defying the odds. Warwick waited three months for the scan, which found his throat cancer. His brother had died from it," as per the Mirror.
Meanwhile, Rachel began the segment by explaining, "Back in 2022, Warwick Smith was told he had throat cancer and was given six months to live. Now, since then, he's raised almost £70,000 for cancer charities."
The presenter further explained that Warwick has often kept in contact with her through emails and in his most recent message last month, he told her that his cancer has spread to several parts of his body including his ribs, spine, right lung, liver and brain.
As per multiple reports, doctors initially told Warwick that he might had six months to live but they now reduced the estimated time to only three months.