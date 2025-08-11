Biddy Baxter, legendary editor Of BBC Kids Show ‘Blue Peter’, dies at 92

Blue Peter legend Biddy Baxter has passed away at the age of 92.
The television pioneer, the legendary long-time editor of iconic BBC children's show Blue Peter, died on Sunday, August 10.
Biddy’s sad demise was announced in a statement on Facebook by Ten Acre Films who published her biography last year.
"We are sad to report that longtime Blue Peter Editor Biddy Baxter has died at the age of 92. We salute a true pioneer, who navigated changing times in the television industry with instinct, tenacity and style," they wrote.
Following the news of her death, online tributes poured in for the television pioneer, who took on the role of Blue Peter editor in 1962.
We salute and remember Biddy Baxter MBE. She shaped Blue Peter - the longest running children’s show in the world. @cbbc #BluePeter #BBC #RIP," one expressed.
While another added, "Let's have a round of Blue Peter pipes in honour of Biddy Baxter, died aged 92.”
Blue Peter has been watched by millions of British children for decades and has firmly embedded itself in the zeitgeist, even in today’s age of saturated viewing.
Biddy Baxter had many feathers to her cap including an MBE which she was awarded in the 1981 New Year Honours list.
In November 2013, she received the Special Award at the BAFTA Children's Awards.