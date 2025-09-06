Sydney beach shark attack claims life of experienced surfer

A man killed by a shark in Australia has been named, as a witness described hearing screams of "don't bite me" moments before the fatal attack.
Accorrding to Sky News, emergency services responded to reports that a man in his 50s had suffered critical injuries at Long Reef Beach, Sydney, shortly after 10am (1am in the UK) on Saturday.
Authorities said that the man was brought to shore but died at the scene.
The victim - named by Australian media as Mercury Psillakis - was married and had a young daughter, police said - with the incident happening a day before Father's Day in Australia.
Two sections of a surfboard have been recovered and taken for examination, and beaches near the area are closed as drones search for the animal.
Police are liaising with wildlife experts to determine the species of shark involved.
New South Wales Police Superintendent John Duncan said at a news conference that the victim was 57 years old, calling the incident a "terrible tragedy".
"The gentleman had gone out about 9.30 this morning with some of his friends, about five or six of his mates," he added. "He's an experienced surfer that we understand.
Surf Life Saving NSW has deployed a drone to search for further shark activity.
Shark attacks are very rare, with this incident widely thought to be the first in New South Wales this year.
The last time a person in Sydney was killed in a shark attack was in February 2022 - the city's first fatal shark attack since 1963.