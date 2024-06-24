 ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor Tamayo Perry dies in shark attack while surfing

Pirates of the Caribbean actor and legendary surfer Tamayo Perry has lost his life after being attacked by a shark while surfing at the age of 49.
The devastating incident occurred on Sunday at Mālaekahana Beach on Oahu's North Shore, Hawaii, when Perry was fatally attacked by a shark while surfing.
Perry was found by local surfers with severe injuries, including an arm and a leg missing.
Perry was surfing during a break from his lifeguard duties when the attack occurred.
Lifeguards rushed to the scene and brought him to shore via jet ski, but t unfortunately, paramedics pronounced him dead upon arrival.
According to officials, Perry suffered multiple shark bites, and the incident marks the second fatal shark attack in Oahu this month.
The beach has been closed, and shark warning signs have been posted in the area.
Moreover, Acting Ocean Safety Chief Kurt Lager released a statement following his death and stated, "Tamayo Perry was a lifeguard loved by all.”
“We’re asking for some privacy for his family at this time,” he added.
Tamayo Perry was not only a respected figure in the surfing community but also appeared in the films like Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Lost, Hawaii Five-0 and Blue Crush.