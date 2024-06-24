Entertainment

‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor Tamayo Perry dies in shark attack while surfing

Tamayo Perry lost his life after being attacked by a shark while surfing at the age of 49

  • by Web Desk
  • June 24, 2024
‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor Tamayo Perry dies in shark attack while surfing
 ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor Tamayo Perry dies in shark attack while surfing

Pirates of the Caribbean actor and legendary surfer Tamayo Perry has lost his life after being attacked by a shark while surfing at the age of 49.

The devastating incident occurred on Sunday at Mālaekahana Beach on Oahu's North Shore, Hawaii, when Perry was fatally attacked by a shark while surfing.

Perry was found by local surfers with severe injuries, including an arm and a leg missing.

Perry was surfing during a break from his lifeguard duties when the attack occurred. 

Lifeguards rushed to the scene and brought him to shore via jet ski, but t unfortunately, paramedics pronounced him dead upon arrival.

According to officials, Perry suffered multiple shark bites, and the incident marks the second fatal shark attack in Oahu this month.

The beach has been closed, and shark warning signs have been posted in the area.

Moreover, Acting Ocean Safety Chief Kurt Lager released a statement following his death and stated, "Tamayo Perry was a lifeguard loved by all.”

“We’re asking for some privacy for his family at this time,” he added.

Tamayo Perry was not only a respected figure in the surfing community but also appeared in the films like Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Lost, Hawaii Five-0 and Blue Crush.

Nicola Coughlan, Salma Hayek, live their ‘wildest dreams’ at ‘The Eras Tour’

Nicola Coughlan, Salma Hayek, live their ‘wildest dreams’ at ‘The Eras Tour’
Taylor Swift swallows BUG during Eras Tour London show

Taylor Swift swallows BUG during Eras Tour London show
‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor Tamayo Perry dies in shark attack while surfing

‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor Tamayo Perry dies in shark attack while surfing
Princess Diana's funeral inspires somber procession scene in ‘House of the Dragon’ S2

Princess Diana's funeral inspires somber procession scene in ‘House of the Dragon’ S2

Entertainment News

Princess Diana's funeral inspires somber procession scene in ‘House of the Dragon’ S2
Princess Diana's funeral inspires somber procession scene in ‘House of the Dragon’ S2
Princess Diana's funeral inspires somber procession scene in ‘House of the Dragon’ S2
Xulfi lauds fellow singer Hasan Raheem's unique artistry in new song 'Turri Jandi'
Princess Diana's funeral inspires somber procession scene in ‘House of the Dragon’ S2
Kim Kardashian ditches dark tones for blonde hair again
Princess Diana's funeral inspires somber procession scene in ‘House of the Dragon’ S2
Kartik Aaryan gets candid about dealing with negativity: 'I stay silent'
Princess Diana's funeral inspires somber procession scene in ‘House of the Dragon’ S2
Eva Longoria spills the beans on Victoria Beckham's surprise birthday get-together
Princess Diana's funeral inspires somber procession scene in ‘House of the Dragon’ S2
Look inside Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal’s star-studded reception
Princess Diana's funeral inspires somber procession scene in ‘House of the Dragon’ S2
Alia Bhatt congratulates Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal on their wedding
Princess Diana's funeral inspires somber procession scene in ‘House of the Dragon’ S2
Ben Affleck spotted without wedding ring as JLO vacations in Italy
Princess Diana's funeral inspires somber procession scene in ‘House of the Dragon’ S2
Aiman Khan looks drop dead gorgeous in pink designer piece: Photos
Princess Diana's funeral inspires somber procession scene in ‘House of the Dragon’ S2
Margot Robbie's husband Tom Ackerley hails her as ‘honorary Brit’
Princess Diana's funeral inspires somber procession scene in ‘House of the Dragon’ S2
Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal make most of their big day while cutting cake
Princess Diana's funeral inspires somber procession scene in ‘House of the Dragon’ S2
Robert Pattinson feels ‘very young’ to be a father of 3-month-old daughter