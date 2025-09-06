HHS report associating Tylenol to Autism sparks outrage

The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is currently working on a report which is likely to associate acetaminophen (Tylenol) use during the gestational period and vitamin deficiencies to autism spectrum disorder (ASD).
The report is slated to release by the end of September, sparked outrage due to limited scientific evidence supporting these claims.
As mentioned earlier, this significant move has ignited controversy surrounding HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has previously made unsupported claims regarding autism.
The report revealed that Tylenol could increase autism risk and that leucovorin, a folic acid derivative, which may assist prevent it, as reported by Wall Street Journal (WSJ).
The Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine stated that acetaminophen is entirely safe and advised during pregnancy, as it’s an antipyretic drug, which works to treat fever and reduce pain, which if left untreated, may lead to miscarriage, birth defect, and severe complications.
Chief science officer at the Autism Science Foundation, Dr. Alycia Halladay, released a statement, which reads, "It is disingenuous and misleading to boil autism's causes down to one simple thing."
The foundation further stated, "any association between acetaminophen and autism is based on limited, conflicting, and inconsistent science and is premature given the current science."
While some small studies revealed a potential link, the largest NIH-funded study discovered no increased risk.
Leucovorin is sometimes prescribed off-label for autism; however, there is very little evidence of its benefits.
Researchers stressed the need for further studies before drawing conclusions about folate levels, acetaminophen, and autism risk.