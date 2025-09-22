Donald Trump’s administration will reportedly link pregnant women’s use of the popular over-the-counter medicine Tylenol to autism risk, contradicting current medical policies.
As per The Washington Post, Trump officials will likely announce the discovery of the mechanism of action of leucovorin, a form of folate, as a potential therapy for autism spectrum disorder (ASD).
According to the medical guidelines, Tylenol is considered safe for pregnant ladies, as its active ingredient is acetaminophen or paracetamol, used as a painkiller.
Trump poised the major announcement during the memorial for conservative activist Charlie Kirk on Sunday, speaking to the crowd, “I think we found an answer to autism.”
On Saturday, the president stated that the planned announcement would be “one of the most important things that we will do.”
Earlier this month, a report by the Wall Street Journal suggested that Trump’s health secretary, Robert F Kennedy Jr planned to tie Tylenol to autism spectrum disorder, a neurodevelopmental condition that affects how individuals see others and marked by y social and communication challenges.
Furthermore, Kennedy has claimed that the US is in the grip of an “autism epidemic” ignited by “environmental toxins.”
Numerous researchers failed to find firm answers regarding the factors that significantly contribute to autism; however, many researchers believe that various factors such as genetics, and environmental influences play a pivotal role.