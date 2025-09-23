Home / World

Elon Musk’s father Errol accused of child sexual abuse in shocking report

Errol Musk is accused of sexually abusing five of his children and stepchildren

  By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Elon Musk's father Errol accused of child sexual abuse in shocking report
Elon Musk’s father Errol accused of child sexual abuse in shocking report

Elon Musk's father, Errol Musk has come under public scrutiny after shocking new allegations.

According to The New York Times, Musk's estranged father has been accused of child sexual abuse.

The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX previously described his father as a "terrible human being."

A recent investigation revealed that Musk's strained relationship with his father, who is a South African engineer, pilot and sailor is linked to allegations that Errol committed child sexual abuse.

The New York Times reported that Errol is accused of sexually abusing five of his children and stepchildren.

Police and court records, along with personal letters, social worker reports and family interviews, indicate that alleged abuse took place in both South Africa and California.

This is not the first time such allegations have surfaced against him as he has faced accusations of sexual abuse spanning decades.

The first known allegations against him dates back to 1993 when his for-year-old stepdaughter told family that he had touched her inappropriately at home.

Not only this, outlet further claimed that he had a child with his stepdaughter who is the daughter of his third wife.

In 2023, his five-year-old son who was from his stepdaughter, accused him of groping.

But none of these allegations ever led to an arrest or a conviction of Errol.

He says all these allegations that he abused anyone are nonsense and "rubbish."

