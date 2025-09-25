Cardiac disorder remains leading cause of death worldwide, study

A recent study revealed that heart diseases continue to be the leading cause of death all across the globe, which is responsible for 1 in every 3 deaths.
According to a study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, deaths due to cardiac disease significantly increased from 13.1 million in 1990 to 19.2 million in 2023.
For the study, researchers assessed data from 204 countries and discovered that stroke, cardiac disease, brain bleeds, and hypertension pose significant health threats worldwide. The burden is rising fastest in low-resource regions.
Experts stated that lifestyle factors primarily contribute to these diseases, including hyperglycemia, alcohol, smoking, and increased body mass index (BMI), accounting for nearly 80% of cardiac disease-related disability-adjusted life years (DALYs).
Environmental risks including lead exposure, air pollution, and increased temperature, also played a pivotal role.
Metabolism-related issues, such as excess weight and increased blood sugar, contributed to 67% of cardiac-related DALYs.
Behavioural risks also contributed 45%, while environmental exposures contributed 36%.
Results further indicated cardiac disease death rates in contrast to the women, particularly aged women during the menopause. The study discovered a 16-fold difference in cardiac disease burden between countries.
Researchers urged to introduce cost-effective policies and interventions, stressing that several cardiac disease deaths are preventable with timely and public health measures.