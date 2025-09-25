Home / Health

Cardiac disorder remains leading cause of death worldwide, study

Deaths due to cardiac disease significantly increased from 13.1 million in 1990 to 19.2 million in 2023.

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
A recent study revealed that heart diseases continue to be the leading cause of death all across the globe, which is responsible for 1 in every 3 deaths.

According to a study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, deaths due to cardiac disease significantly increased from 13.1 million in 1990 to 19.2 million in 2023.

For the study, researchers assessed data from 204 countries and discovered that stroke, cardiac disease, brain bleeds, and hypertension pose significant health threats worldwide. The burden is rising fastest in low-resource regions.

Experts stated that lifestyle factors primarily contribute to these diseases, including hyperglycemia, alcohol, smoking, and increased body mass index (BMI), accounting for nearly 80% of cardiac disease-related disability-adjusted life years (DALYs).

Environmental risks including lead exposure, air pollution, and increased temperature, also played a pivotal role.

Metabolism-related issues, such as excess weight and increased blood sugar, contributed to 67% of cardiac-related DALYs.

Behavioural risks also contributed 45%, while environmental exposures contributed 36%.

Results further indicated cardiac disease death rates in contrast to the women, particularly aged women during the menopause. The study discovered a 16-fold difference in cardiac disease burden between countries.

Researchers urged to introduce cost-effective policies and interventions, stressing that several cardiac disease deaths are preventable with timely and public health measures.

Fruits and veggies on ‘Dirty Dozen’ list may increase pesticide levels, study

Fruits and veggies on ‘Dirty Dozen’ list may increase pesticide levels, study
Researchers underscored that dietary habits influence pesticide exposure

Drug-resistant 'Nightmare Bacteria' infections exponentially raises 70% in US

Drug-resistant 'Nightmare Bacteria' infections exponentially raises 70% in US
Cases involving the NDM gene saw a significant increase, scaling up from 460%, from 0.25 to 1.35 per 100,000

Researchers find effective treatment for Huntington’s disease

Researchers find effective treatment for Huntington’s disease
Patients who received high dose of AMT-130, a gene therapy, faced 75% less progression of Huntington's disease

Experts slam Donald Trump's 'baseless' claims about Tylenol and autism

Experts slam Donald Trump's 'baseless' claims about Tylenol and autism
US President Trump's announcement about Tylenol sparks outrage among health experts

President Trump ties Tylenol use during pregnancy to higher autism risk

President Trump ties Tylenol use during pregnancy to higher autism risk
Kenvue, Tylenol’s manufacturer, strongly denied any association with autism, citing scientific evidence

Childhood blood cancer associated with radiation from medical imaging scans

Childhood blood cancer associated with radiation from medical imaging scans
CT scans posed the highest risk of blood cancer in children because of their increased radiation levels

Doctors urge pregnant women to avoid cannabis

Doctors urge pregnant women to avoid cannabis
Cannabis use during pregnancy has been associated with low birth weight, perinatal death, NICU admission

Trump officials to link Tylenol to autism risk: Report

Trump officials to link Tylenol to autism risk: Report
Robert F Kennedy Jr has claimed that the US is in the grip of an 'autism epidemic' ignited by 'environmental toxins'

How type 2 diabetes increases the risk of sepsis? Study finds

How type 2 diabetes increases the risk of sepsis? Study finds
Results indicated that up to 12% of people with type 2 diabetes developed sepsis, in contrast to 5% of healthy participants

Is it safe for children to take GLP-1 medications for weight loss?

Is it safe for children to take GLP-1 medications for weight loss?
GLP-1 drugs show promising results for certain children suffering from type 2 diabetes or severe obesity

Mouth microbes associated with increased Pancreatic cancer risk, study

Mouth microbes associated with increased Pancreatic cancer risk, study
Pancreatic cancer is considered a 'silent killer,' due to lack of screening methods, making it a highly lethal cancer

NSW health urges Measles vaccination amid increasing cases

NSW health urges Measles vaccination amid increasing cases
Measles symptoms includes a high fever, rash, or Koplik spots that appear as tiny white spots inside the mouth