Home / Health

Study reveals astonishing rise in memory struggles among adults

People who are earning less $35,000 annually or without a high school diploma reported increased rate of cognitive disability

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Study reveals astonishing rise in memory struggles among adults
Study reveals astonishing rise in memory struggles among adults

A recent study revealed an astonishing surge in American people struggling with memory, concentration, and decision-making.

According to the study published in the journal Neurology, self-reported cognitive disability significantly increased from nearly 5% in 2013 to more than 7% in 2023.

The major hike was in individuals aged between 18 to 39, where rates up to 10. On the contrary, adults 70 and elderly people reported a few issues.

For the study, researchers assessed over 4.5 million survey responses over 10 years.

Scientists highlighted a few factors that played a big role in the results.

People who are earning less $35,000 annually or without a high school diploma consistently reported an increased rate of cognitive disability.

And while the number rose in nearly all ethnic and racial groups, the steepest jump was noted among American Indian and Alaska Native adults.

While revealing the reason behind this surprising surge, an author stated, “It could reflect actual changes in brain health, better awareness and willingness to report problems, or other health and social factors.”

To measure clinical impairment, scientists stressed the need for further studies. Moreover, they cautioned that the trend could pose lasting effects on public health, workforce productivity across the US.

NHS warns to minimise use of Omeprazole: Adverse effects, more

NHS warns to minimise use of Omeprazole: Adverse effects, more
Prolonged usage of Omeprazole can exponentially raise the risk of Clostridioides difficile infection

Severe nausea during pregnancy associated with worse mental health

Severe nausea during pregnancy associated with worse mental health
Researchers strongly advised women with hyperemesis gravidarum to get screened for mental health problems

New Covid strain cases spreads rapidly: Here's what you need to know

New Covid strain cases spreads rapidly: Here's what you need to know
Experts urge people to take precautionary measures to minimise the risk of Covid, which include washing their hands, and more

Trump’s Tylenol warning sparks fear among pregnant women and parents

Trump’s Tylenol warning sparks fear among pregnant women and parents
FDA released a statement the same day reiterating that acetaminophen is a safe over-the-counter option

Cardiac disorder remains leading cause of death worldwide, study

Cardiac disorder remains leading cause of death worldwide, study
Deaths due to cardiac disease significantly increased from 13.1 million in 1990 to 19.2 million in 2023.

Fruits and veggies on ‘Dirty Dozen’ list may increase pesticide levels, study

Fruits and veggies on ‘Dirty Dozen’ list may increase pesticide levels, study
Researchers underscored that dietary habits influence pesticide exposure

Drug-resistant 'Nightmare Bacteria' infections exponentially raises 70% in US

Drug-resistant 'Nightmare Bacteria' infections exponentially raises 70% in US
Cases involving the NDM gene saw a significant increase, scaling up from 460%, from 0.25 to 1.35 per 100,000

Researchers find effective treatment for Huntington’s disease

Researchers find effective treatment for Huntington’s disease
Patients who received high dose of AMT-130, a gene therapy, faced 75% less progression of Huntington's disease

Experts slam Donald Trump's 'baseless' claims about Tylenol and autism

Experts slam Donald Trump's 'baseless' claims about Tylenol and autism
US President Trump's announcement about Tylenol sparks outrage among health experts

President Trump ties Tylenol use during pregnancy to higher autism risk

President Trump ties Tylenol use during pregnancy to higher autism risk
Kenvue, Tylenol’s manufacturer, strongly denied any association with autism, citing scientific evidence

Childhood blood cancer associated with radiation from medical imaging scans

Childhood blood cancer associated with radiation from medical imaging scans
CT scans posed the highest risk of blood cancer in children because of their increased radiation levels

Doctors urge pregnant women to avoid cannabis

Doctors urge pregnant women to avoid cannabis
Cannabis use during pregnancy has been associated with low birth weight, perinatal death, NICU admission