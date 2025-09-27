Study reveals astonishing rise in memory struggles among adults

A recent study revealed an astonishing surge in American people struggling with memory, concentration, and decision-making.
According to the study published in the journal Neurology, self-reported cognitive disability significantly increased from nearly 5% in 2013 to more than 7% in 2023.
The major hike was in individuals aged between 18 to 39, where rates up to 10. On the contrary, adults 70 and elderly people reported a few issues.
For the study, researchers assessed over 4.5 million survey responses over 10 years.
Scientists highlighted a few factors that played a big role in the results.
People who are earning less $35,000 annually or without a high school diploma consistently reported an increased rate of cognitive disability.
And while the number rose in nearly all ethnic and racial groups, the steepest jump was noted among American Indian and Alaska Native adults.
While revealing the reason behind this surprising surge, an author stated, “It could reflect actual changes in brain health, better awareness and willingness to report problems, or other health and social factors.”
To measure clinical impairment, scientists stressed the need for further studies. Moreover, they cautioned that the trend could pose lasting effects on public health, workforce productivity across the US.