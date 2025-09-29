Garbiñe Muguruza's pregnancy announcement gets love from Aryna Sabalenka

Garbine Muguruza took to social media to share some happy news as the former two-time Grand Slam champion is expecting her first child with husband Arthur Borges.
According to Tennis World, after taking an abrupt break from tennis in 2023 February, Muguruza focused on some non-tennis things. During that period, the former world No. 1 got engaged with her long-time partner Borges.
Since then, the 31-year-old retired from tennis but also got married in 2024. Now, they are set to expand their family.
The couple were showered with love from the tennis world including congratulatory notes from Aryna Sabalenka, Caroline Garcia, Elina Svitolina and Caroline Wozniacki.
Congratulations poured in for the former World No. 1 via the comments section.
"Congratulations So happy for you " wrote Aryna Sabalenka.
" congratulations" wrote Caroline Garcia and Elina Svitolina.
"Congratulations!! Sending you all the best on this new incredible chapter "wrote Caroline Wozniacki.
Since walking away from pro tennis, Muguruza has also done some tennis commentary. Last year, she was named as the tournament director for the WTA Finals in Riyadh, and debuted in her new role in late 2024.