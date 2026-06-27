Novak Djokovic hints at Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal collaboration: 'I would love to'

The golden trio of tennis, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, might have ended their on-court rivalry, but the off-court collaborations are an entirely different matter.
During their glorious careers, Federer and Nadal secured a number of achievements, with the Serbian legend still chasing more glory in the 2026 season.
Djokovic has so far claimed 24 Grand Slam titles, while Nadal has 22 titles to his name and Federer has secured a total of 20 in his impressive career.
The trio's relationship off the court often becomes the topic of discussion following the retirement of Federer and Nadal in 2022 and 2024, respectively, although the three players have made multiple appearances together in events linked to tennis.
Speaking ahead of Wimbledon, Djokovic said he would "love" to collaborate with his former rivals on some projects in the future.
During an event related to the Serbian's new partnership with the investment firm General Atlantic, Djokovic said that he would be delighted to work with the Spaniard and the Swiss on initiatives linked to sports, technology, or a different business.
The 39-year-old said, "I would love to have the opportunity to sit down with the two of them, just the three of us, without interruptions or distractions, and be able to talk about everything, about how we felt playing against each other, about what we thought of each other. I’m sure there would be a lot to say at that table."
The tennis player explained that this meeting would be a unique occasion to share experiences from one of the most successful periods in the history of men's tennis.
Besides reflecting on their relationship on a personal level, Djokovic went a step further by referring to a possible professional relationship with Federer and Nadal.
"Of course, I am always open to doing business and collaborating with them also in the tennis, sports, technology, or any other project field," he noted.
Novak Djokovic records against Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal
Following Federer's and Nadal’s retirements from the game, in 2022 and 2024 respectively, Novak Djokovic was confirmed to have a winning record against both the legends following their two-decade rivalry.
Djokovic played Federer 50 times on the ATP Tour, and he managed to win 27 matches against the Swiss legend, including victories over Federer in the finals of both the US Open and Wimbledon and in the semi-finals of Roland Garros and the Australian Open.
Meanwhile, Djokovic and Nadal met 60 times during their incredible rivalry, which ended with the Serbian recording 31 wins against Nadal's 29.
Wimbledon draw 2026
On the sports front, Novak Djokovic and top-seeded Jannik Sinner could run into each other in the Wimbledon semifinals at the All England Club, as both stars are on the same side of the draw shared on Friday, June 26.
Sinner enters Wimbledon singles play, which kicks off on Monday in London, as the defending champion after defeating Carlos Alcaraz in last year’s final. Alcaraz is not part of this year’s field due to a wrist injury.
French Open champion Alexander Zverev of Germany is the No. 2 seed, followed by No. 3 Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada, No. 4 Ben Shelton and No. 5 Alex de Minaur of Australia. Taylor Fritz is No. 6, while Djokovic of Serbia is No. 7.
Notably, Djokovic has won Wimbledon titles in 2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022.