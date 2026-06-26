Sports
  • By Web Desk
  • Updated 4 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
Sports

Norway vs France: Is Haaland playing against Kylian Mbappe?

World Cup favourites France is all set to face Norway in a blockbuster Group I showdown

  • By Web Desk
  • Updated 4 hours ago
Norway vs France: Is Haaland playing against Kylian Mbappe?
Norway vs France: Is Haaland playing against Kylian Mbappe?

Erling Haaland will start Norway's World Cup Group I clash against Kylian Mbappé's France on the substitutes' bench with coach Stale Solbakken planning to rest ten players, sources have told ESPN.

Haaland's absence from the starting lineup will dent his chances of winning the Golden Boot with the Manchester City forward tied on four goals with France star Mbappé and one behind Argentina's Lionel Messi.

Norway face France with both teams having already secured qualification for the round of 32 after winning both of their opening games in the group.

France go into the game as group leaders on goal difference, so a draw for the 2018 World Cup winners will ensure a round-of-32 tie against a third-place qualifier in New Jersey next Tuesday.

But despite the need to win the game in Foxborough to win the group and avoid a round-of-32 clash against Ivory Coast in Dallas and a potential round-of-16 encounter with Brazil in New Jersey, Norway coach Solbakken is planning to make wholesale changes in order to ensure his players are fresh and rested for their round-of-32 fixture.

Wimbledon 2026 draw: Tough tests for Brits, Djokovic-Sinner in same half
Wimbledon 2026 draw: Tough tests for Brits, Djokovic-Sinner in same half
World Cup rainbow flags controversy: FIFA denies Iran & Egypt's request ahead of Seattle clash
World Cup rainbow flags controversy: FIFA denies Iran & Egypt's request ahead of Seattle clash
World Cup 2026: How Sweden secured knockout spot after Japan draw
World Cup 2026: How Sweden secured knockout spot after Japan draw
Could Carlos Alcaraz’s career end early? Wrist injury raises concerns
Could Carlos Alcaraz’s career end early? Wrist injury raises concerns
Ronaldo, Messi, Haaland: Who is the highest-paid 2026 World Cup player?
Ronaldo, Messi, Haaland: Who is the highest-paid 2026 World Cup player?
Caitlin Clark health in question after brutal injury vs Mercury, fans react
Caitlin Clark health in question after brutal injury vs Mercury, fans react
Austrian Grand Prix placed under heat hazard alert amid scorching heatwave
Austrian Grand Prix placed under heat hazard alert amid scorching heatwave
Terrion Arnold faces multiple felonies in kidnapping, robbery case: What we know
Terrion Arnold faces multiple felonies in kidnapping, robbery case: What we know
Bob Blair dead at 94: New Zealand cricket hero who played amid Tangiwai tragedy dies
Bob Blair dead at 94: New Zealand cricket hero who played amid Tangiwai tragedy dies
World Cup 2026: What Colombia advancement to knockouts means for Portugal
World Cup 2026: What Colombia advancement to knockouts means for Portugal
Ronaldo’s fiancée Georgina celebrates his World Cup milestone with ‘dream’ update
Ronaldo’s fiancée Georgina celebrates his World Cup milestone with ‘dream’ update
2026 World Cup top scorers: Messi, Mbappe, Haaland in tight Golden Boot race
2026 World Cup top scorers: Messi, Mbappe, Haaland in tight Golden Boot race

Popular News

Wimbledon 2026 draw: Tough tests for Brits, Djokovic-Sinner in same half

Wimbledon 2026 draw: Tough tests for Brits, Djokovic-Sinner in same half
8 hours ago
Scott Pelley plans comeback with CAA after CBS ’60 Minutes’ exit

Scott Pelley plans comeback with CAA after CBS ’60 Minutes’ exit
10 hours ago
Japan: Four injured, more than 100 flights cancelled as twin storms close in

Japan: Four injured, more than 100 flights cancelled as twin storms close in

11 hours ago