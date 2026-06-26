Norway vs France: Is Haaland playing against Kylian Mbappe?

Erling Haaland will start Norway's World Cup Group I clash against Kylian Mbappé's France on the substitutes' bench with coach Stale Solbakken planning to rest ten players, sources have told ESPN.
Haaland's absence from the starting lineup will dent his chances of winning the Golden Boot with the Manchester City forward tied on four goals with France star Mbappé and one behind Argentina's Lionel Messi.
Norway face France with both teams having already secured qualification for the round of 32 after winning both of their opening games in the group.
France go into the game as group leaders on goal difference, so a draw for the 2018 World Cup winners will ensure a round-of-32 tie against a third-place qualifier in New Jersey next Tuesday.
But despite the need to win the game in Foxborough to win the group and avoid a round-of-32 clash against Ivory Coast in Dallas and a potential round-of-16 encounter with Brazil in New Jersey, Norway coach Solbakken is planning to make wholesale changes in order to ensure his players are fresh and rested for their round-of-32 fixture.