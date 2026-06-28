World Cup 2026 Round of 32: Who’s in, who’s eliminated

The 2026 World Cup group stage is nearing its conclusion, and the Round of 32 picture is coming into focus.
The top two teams from each of the 12 groups automatically advance to the knockout stage, joined by the tournament's eight best third-place finishers.
Several groups have already wrapped up, with teams such as the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany and France securing their places in the Round of 32.
Others remain undecided, with automatic berths, first-place finishes and coveted third-place spots still on the line as the final group-stage matches are played.
According to Yahoo Sports, here's where every group stands, including who's through, who's eliminated and what each team needs to advance.
Group A:
Qualified: Mexico, South Africa
Eliminated: Czechia
Mexico finished atop Group A with a perfect nine points and will return to Mexico City Stadium on Tuesday to face one of the tournament's best third-place teams from Groups C, E, F, H or I in the Round of 32.
Group B:
Qualified: Switzerland, Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Eliminated: Qatar
Switzerland won Group B with a 2-0 victory over Canada, while Canada also advanced to the Round of 32 as the runner-up.
The Swiss will remain in Vancouver for the knockout round, while Canada heads to Los Angeles to face Group A runner-up South Africa.
Bosnia and Herzegovina also moved on after finishing third with four points following its 3-1 win over Qatar and will face the United States in the Round of 32.
Group C:
Qualified: Brazil, Morocco
Eliminated: Haiti
Brazil has won Group C after beating Scotland and will headto Houston to play the Group F runner-up in the Round of 32 on Monday.
Morocco advances as the group runner-up based on goal differential, while Scotland finishes third with three points. Morocco will take on the Group F winner in Guadalajara, also on Monday.
Scotland remains alive for the Round of 32, but its fate will depend on where it lands among the tournament's eight best third-place teams.
Group D:
The United States finished atop Group D and will face Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 32 on Wednesday in Santa Clara, California.
Australia claimed the group's second automatic berth after playing Paraguay to a scoreless draw and will face Egypt in Dallas.
Paraguay finished third with four points and is moving on as one of the tournament's eight best third-place teams.
Group E:
Qualified: Germany, Ivory Coast, Ecuador
Eliminated: Curaçao
Germany had already clinched first place in Group E ahead of Thursday's matches and will face a third-place team in the Round of 32.
Ivory Coast's 2-0 win over Curaçao secured second place and a spot in the knockout stage against Norway.
Ecuador's 2-1 upset of Germany wasn't enough to move into the top two, but Ecuador finished third and will advance as one of the tourney's best third-place teams.
Curaçao finishes bottom of the group with one point and is eliminated.
Group F:
Qualified: Netherlands, Japan, Sweden
Eliminated: Tunisia
The Netherlands clinched first place in Group F with a 3-1 win over Tunisia and will advance to the Round of 32 as the group winner.
Japan secured second place after a 1-1 draw with Sweden, doing enough to stay ahead of Sweden in the race for the automatic knockout berth. The Samarai Blue will face Brazil in the Round of 32.
Sweden finished third and will now qualify as one of the tournament's eight best third-place teams. Tunisia finishes fourth and is eliminated.
Bottom line: Netherlands, Japan and Sweden are all through.
Group G:
Qualified: Belgium, Egypt
Eliminated: New Zealand
Belgium claimed first place in Group G with a 5-1 win over New Zealand on Friday, while Egypt advanced to the Round of 32 as runner-up after drawing Iran 1-1.
Belgium will face a third-place team in the Round of 32, while Egypt moves on to face Australia. Iran finished third with three points and must wait to see if it holds on as one of the tournament's eight best third-place teams. New Zealand finished bottom of the group and is eliminated.
Bottom line: Belgium wins Group G, Egypt advances as runner-up and Iran's knockout hopes now depend on the remaining third-place results.
Group H:
Qualified: Spain, Cape Verde
Eliminated: Uruguay, Saudi Arabia
Spain clinched first place in the group with a 1-0 win over Uruguay.
Cape Verde locked up second place with a 0-0 draw — its third of the tournament. Uruguay and Saudi Arabia are both out of the tournament after finishing with two points each.
Bottom line: Spain finished first place in Group H, while Cape Verde will also move on to the Round of 32 and face Argentina.
Group I:
Qualified: France, Norway
Eliminated: Iraq
France secured first place in Group I with a victory over Norway, while Norway also advanced to the Round of 32 as the runner-up.
Senegal kept its knockout hopes alive by routing Iraq to finish third with three points. The Lions of Teranga now await the conclusion of the group stage to learn whether they'll advance as one of the tournament's eight best third-place teams. Iraq finished bottom of the group and is eliminated.
Bottom line: France wins Group I, Norway advances as runner-up and Senegal remains in the hunt for a Round of 32 berth.
Group J:
Qualified: Argentina
Eliminated: Jordan
Argentina has already advanced and secured first place in Group J and will face the Group J runners-up on July 3 in Miami.
Algeria and Austria will meet with second place on the line. The winner will advance, while a draw could leave both teams waiting to see where they stand among the best third-place finishers.
Bottom line: Argentina has won the group, while Algeria and Austria face off for second place.
Group K:
Qualified: Colombia
Eliminated: None
Colombia sits atop Group K after beating DR Congo and has already reached the Round of 32. A win or draw against Portugal secures first place.
Portugal remains well positioned to advance and would clinch a spot in the Round of 32 with a draw against Colombia.
DR Congo and Uzbekistan are still alive, but both need a win in their head-to-head meeting and likely help elsewhere to avoid relying on a third-place berth.
Bottom line: Colombia and Portugal are in command, while DR Congo and Uzbekistan enter the final matchday needing a result to keep their World Cup hopes alive.
Group L:
Qualified: None
Eliminated: Panama
The top two spots in Group L remains up for grabs heading into the final matchday.
England enters the finale atop the standings on goal differential, but Ghana and Croatia are close behind.
England can secure the group with a win over Panama, while Ghana and Croatia will meet with a place in the Round of 32 and potentially first place on the line. Even the loser could remain alive in the race for one of the eight third-place berths.
Panama has been eliminated, but could still play spoiler against England.
Bottom line: England, Ghana and Croatia are all still in the hunt for first place, while Panama's role is that of spoiler.