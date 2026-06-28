Lionel Messi celebrates new World Cup record after Argentina win over Jordan

Lionel Messi became the first player to score in seven consecutive World Cup matches as Argentina continued their winning streak, while England defeated Panama 2-0 on Saturday to clinch the top spot in their group.
Messi came off the bench in the 60th minute of Argentina's World Cup group stage finale against Jordan, celebrating his return with a free kick to seal a 3-1 victory Saturday for the reigning champions, who had already wrapped up first place in the group.
The Argentina captain's strike extended his record as the men's all-time leader in World Cup goals with 19.
Messi, 39, also scored in his seventh consecutive World Cup match to pass France striker Just Fontaine and Brazil great Jairzinho for the tournament mark.
It was his 72nd career goal on a free kick and 12th for Argentina. Messi has 123 international goals, second all time to Cristiano Ronaldo's 145, in 202 appearances.
With Messi resting early, Giovani Lo Celso and Lautaro Martínez scored in the first half against Jordan, who had already been eliminated from knockout contention.
"I am very happy for him, for the moment he is having," Lo Celso said after becoming the first Argentine other than Messi to score in this tournament, also on a free kick in the 19th minute. "The truth is that seeing him every day excites, excites and infects a lot. So obviously, seeing him like that for us is very important."
The crowd at AT&T Stadium began chanting Messi's name as soon as the second half started, cheering loudly after he stepped off the bench to warm up. The roar was deafening when he entered the pitch Saturday night, just three days after his 39th birthday.
England have set up a last-32 clash with the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the African underdogs who are through to the knockout rounds for the first time.
Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane were the goal scorers in a laboured victory for England at the New York New Jersey Stadium in New Jersey, clinching first place in Group L and a date with the DR Congo in Atlanta on Wednesday.
DR Congo advanced after a 3-1 win over Uzbekistan in Atlanta – their first-ever victory in a World Cup match – that saw them finish third in Group K as one of the best third-placed teams.
Colombia topped Group K after holding Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal to a 0-0 draw in Miami. The result means the Portuguese will now face Croatia in the last 32 and a potential meeting with European champions Spain in the last 16.