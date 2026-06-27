Cape Verde: Smallest country at 2026 World Cup reaches knockout stage

Cape Verde are set to face world champions Argentina in the knockout stage after advancing to the round of 32 in a historic move.
On Friday, June 26, the World Cup debutants ended their clash with Saudi Arabia with a 0-0 draw, becoming the smallest nation to reach the knockout stage at the World Cup.
Spain win over Uruguay led to Cape Verde's milestone
With Spain's 1-0 win over Uruguay in a Group H game on the same day, Cape Verde finished runners-up behind Spain in their group, as both teams advanced to the knockout stage.
Players gathered around a mobile phone on the pitch following their goalless draw to watch the final moments of Spain's win, which confirmed their spot in the top 32.
"It's incredible what they are doing, it wasn't just one game against Spain, it is three games at the highest level," said Spain's former World Cup winner Juan Mata on ITV.
Following their third draw, the team will play Lionel Messi's Argentina in Miami on July 3.
Group H standings in 2026 World Cup
Spain finished the group matches with seven points, followed by Cape Verde with three points.
Saudi Arabia and Uruguay have been eliminated from the tournament with two points each.
In the knockout stages, the Spainards will face the team that comes second in Group J, which will either be Algeria or Austria.
Cape Varde's World Cup run
Cape Varde has been enjoying a historic run at the 2026 World Cup, remaining undefeated in Group H with three draws to secure a spot in the knockout stage.
Their matches so far in the group stage included a clash against Spain, which ended with a scoreless opening match.
In the second thrilling game, Uruguay and Cape Verde ended their match with a 2-2 score, bagging their second draw.
And their third defence spectacle, their final group match against Saudi Arabia also ended with a scoreless draw.
Major reason for Cape Verde's success
The main reason behind the success of Cape Verde, a nation with the total population of just over 500,000, has been credited to the Cape Verde Football Federation (FCF) decision to draw players from the country's diaspora.
Cape Verde has strong links to Portugal, with a series of severe droughts prompting heavy emigration from the islands, while a seafaring tradition and involvement in the maritime trade mean there is a sizeable population with Cape Verdean roots in Rotterdam.
Fourteen members of their 26-man World Cup squad were born abroad, with six of them hailing from the Dutch port city.
One of the players, forward Dailon Livramento, who spent last season playing for Casa Pia in Portugal's Primeira Liga, scored the only goal in their vital qualifying win over Cameroon last September.
"The FCF has made significant progress through passion, commitment and a clear technical plan," Josina Freitas Fortes, a member of Cape Verde's parliament, told BBC Sport Africa.
"The results we are seeing are largely the product of years of consistent work, strong belief and people who have given their heart to the project."
The Dublin-born Roberto Lopes was recruited via LinkedIn in 2019, while former Manchester United winger Bebe was part of their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) squad after representing Portugal at the under-21 level.
"There is an inner confidence in this team that we are good enough to mix with the best teams in the world," Lopes said.
"It's not something that's just been fabricated out of nothing. Since I've been involved, and before that, there's been an ongoing plan to get Cape Verde up at the big table with the big football nations of the world."