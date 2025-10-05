Home / Health

Whooping Cough cases exponentially increase across US; Newborns at higher risk

To prevent the rapidly spreading disease, experts stressed the need for vaccination to protect everyone.

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Whooping Cough cases exponentially increase across US; Newborns at higher risk
Whooping Cough cases exponentially increase across US; Newborns at higher risk

A significant rise has been noticed in a rare illness, also called pertussis across the United States.

Cases have exceeded pre-pandemic levels, which poses a significant health threat on adults, experts warned that it can be fatal for newborns and infants, especially those under two months old.

According to a report published in the journal Pediatrics, most infants and new born babies get hospitalised after getting infected by pertussis.

“Pertussis symptoms are different in infants,” An infectious diseases specialist and assistant professor of pediatrics at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, lead author Dr. Caitlin Li stated, “The characteristic whooping cough may be absent, but apnea, or breathing interruption, is common.”

In infants, pertussis causes leukocytosis (high white blood cell counts) that may also lead to cancer and other debilitating conditions.

Experts urged the health professionals to consider pertussis when evaluating infants with similar symptoms of the disease.

To prevent the rapidly spreading disease, experts stressed the need for vaccination to protect everyone.

Furthermore, researchers noted that pertussis vaccination of pregnant ladies is essential to avoid the risk of complications.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) strongly advised childhood vaccination against pertussis at 2, 4, 6, 15-18 months and again at 4-6 years of age.

A jab is recommended between 11 and 12 years, with catch-up doses through age 18.

Smart patch assist alcoholic people manage stress and cravings

Smart patch assist alcoholic people manage stress and cravings
Smart patch users had a 64% reduction in drug and alcohol use, with several negative emotions and cravings

Researchers find how inadequeate sleep affects brain

Researchers find how inadequeate sleep affects brain
Scientists find that sleeping patterns might accelerate the aging of a person’s brain, partly by increasing inflammation

Researchers grow egg-like cells from human skin for fertilisation

Researchers grow egg-like cells from human skin for fertilisation
Nearly 9% of the resulting embryos survived for six days, reaching the blastocyst stage, an early phase of development

Costco to sell Ozempic and Wegovy at deep discount

Costco to sell Ozempic and Wegovy at deep discount
This significant move is part of the Costco's new partnership with manufacturer Novo Nordisk

FDA quietly approves generic variant of abortion pill Mifepristone

FDA quietly approves generic variant of abortion pill Mifepristone
FDA's latest move receives massive backlash from anti-abortion groups aligned with the Trump administration

Paloma Shemirani’s twin brother says ‘the state failed her’ after inquiry findings

Paloma Shemirani’s twin brother says ‘the state failed her’ after inquiry findings
Paloma Shemirani had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma and tragically passed away at age of 23

Alberta reports first death of Measles: Premature baby dies amid outbreak

Alberta reports first death of Measles: Premature baby dies amid outbreak
Experts noted that children under five, pregnant women, and immuno-compromised individuals are at higher risk of Measles

How to prevent atherosclerosis naturally with simple lifestyle changes

How to prevent atherosclerosis naturally with simple lifestyle changes
Discover a few essential ways that can help prevent atherosclerosis without consuming medications

White House announces deal with Pfizer to reduce Medicaid drug costs

White House announces deal with Pfizer to reduce Medicaid drug costs
Alongside pricing concessions, Pfizer has pledged $70 billion for US research, development, and capital projects

Radiation therapy found to be effective heart rate disorder, study

Radiation therapy found to be effective heart rate disorder, study
During study, four patients in ablation group passed away, while no deaths were reported from radiation group over three years

Norovirus outbreak: Over 90 passengers, crew got ill on Royal Caribbean cruise ship

Norovirus outbreak: Over 90 passengers, crew got ill on Royal Caribbean cruise ship
Norovirus is a highly contagious disease, also known as stomach bug, which often causes symptoms for up to one to three days

Patients suffering from obesity face medical discrimination, study

Patients suffering from obesity face medical discrimination, study
Over 53% obese people also lacked facilities and equipment meeting standards of care for patients with BMI of 60