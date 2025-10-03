FDA quietly approves generic variant of abortion pill Mifepristone

Federal officials have now approved another generic version of the abortion pill mifepristone, sparking massive backlash from anti-abortion groups aligned with the Trump administration.
Revealed that the Food and Drug Administration cleared its low-cost pill, approved for use during 10 weeks of gestational period. Students for Life Action called the approval “a stain on the Trump presidency,” while Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) stated that he had “lost confidence” in FDA leadership.
The FDA further highlighted that it has limited discretion in approving generics, needing them to match the original drug’s formula.
Officials further clarified that the approval does not equal endorsement. Evita already filed its application four years ago.
Mifepristone, initially received approval in 2000, was followed by the first generic in 2019. Under President Biden in 2021, the FDA introduced telehealth prescribing and mail delivery, moves that were constantly opposed by abortion critics.
Despite immense political pressure, the FDA researchers have repeatedly considered the medicine’s effectiveness and safety.
A letter last month from Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary pledged a full safety review amid calls from the individuals who kept opposing abortion.
It is important to note that the approval of a second generic is not expected to change access, since state abortion bans and limitations remain widespread.
The drug, used with misoprostol, accounts for two-thirds of US abortions. Major medical groups, including the AMA, oppose restrictions