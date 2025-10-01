Home / Health

Radiation therapy found to be effective heart rate disorder, study

During study, four patients in ablation group passed away, while no deaths were reported from radiation group over three years

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Radiation therapy found to be effective heart rate disorder, study
Radiation therapy found to be effective heart rate disorder, study 

A recent study revealed that targeted radiation therapy may offer a protective alternative to treating an arrhythmia, ventricular tachycardia (VT), a potentially fatal heart rhythm problem.

According to research published in the International Journal of Radiation Oncology, Biology, Physics, radiation therapy can treat heart rate disorder.

VT originates in the ventricular region of the heart and can cause chest pain, dizziness, and even lead to cardiac disorder.

It can be treated by medications or catheter ablation, where a tube destroys the affected cardiac tissues. However, ablation requires anesthesia and carries risks for sick patients.

Researchers at Washington University in St. Louis reviewed records of 43 high-risk patients whose VT had not replied to drugs.

Half of the participants received a single dose of radiation therapy, while the other half underwent another ablation.

Both treatments controlled cardiac rhythms: Radiation patients average 8.2 months before another persistent kind of arrhythmia, in contrast to 9.7 months for ablation.

However, complications were comparatively lower with radiation. Four patients in the ablation group passed away following the treatment due to adverse effects, while no deaths were reported from the radiation group over three years.

Notably, a very few hospitalisations were reported within a year: 9% after radiation vs 38% for ablation. Overall survival was significantly higher with radiation, though not statistically significant due to the small sample.

“These findings highlight radiation as a potentially safer noninvasive option,” lead researcher Dr. Shannon Jiang said.

Researchers further stated that larger international trials are currently underway.

You Might Like:

Norovirus outbreak: Over 90 passengers, crew got ill on Royal Caribbean cruise ship

Norovirus outbreak: Over 90 passengers, crew got ill on Royal Caribbean cruise ship
Norovirus is a highly contagious disease, also known as stomach bug, which often causes symptoms for up to one to three days

Patients suffering from obesity face medical discrimination, study

Patients suffering from obesity face medical discrimination, study
Over 53% obese people also lacked facilities and equipment meeting standards of care for patients with BMI of 60

New covid variant 'Stratus' spreading rapidly across UK

New covid variant 'Stratus' spreading rapidly across UK
Stratus covid symptoms are usually similar to Covid, but dysphonia remains the prominent one

Plymouth NHS Trust plans second community diagnostic center

Plymouth NHS Trust plans second community diagnostic center
Second community diagnostic centre is expected to reduce pressure on Derriford Hospital

USDA warns for Walmart heat-and-eat pasta meals over link to listeria outbreak

USDA warns for Walmart heat-and-eat pasta meals over link to listeria outbreak
Tests confirmed that contaminated pasta consists of a similar listeria strain associated with a life-threatening outbreak

Breakthrough in Alzheimer’s research you must know

Breakthrough in Alzheimer’s research you must know
Research revealed that lifestyle modifications significantly contribute in bringing positive changes to your mental health

West Nile Virus: 2 more cases confirmed in Massachusetts

West Nile Virus: 2 more cases confirmed in Massachusetts
Residents are strongly advised to take precautionary measures, such as use mosquito repellent to avoid West Nile virus

Ebola outbreak in Congo: 35 dead as health officials urged for global support

Ebola outbreak in Congo: 35 dead as health officials urged for global support
Vaccination efforts are very slow, with only 1,740 people who received the jabs so far in three affected health regions

Study reveals astonishing rise in memory struggles among adults

Study reveals astonishing rise in memory struggles among adults
People who are earning less $35,000 annually or without a high school diploma reported increased rate of cognitive disability

NHS warns to minimise use of Omeprazole: Adverse effects, more

NHS warns to minimise use of Omeprazole: Adverse effects, more
Prolonged usage of Omeprazole can exponentially raise the risk of Clostridioides difficile infection

Severe nausea during pregnancy associated with worse mental health

Severe nausea during pregnancy associated with worse mental health
Researchers strongly advised women with hyperemesis gravidarum to get screened for mental health problems

New Covid strain cases spreads rapidly: Here's what you need to know

New Covid strain cases spreads rapidly: Here's what you need to know
Experts urge people to take precautionary measures to minimise the risk of Covid, which include washing their hands, and more