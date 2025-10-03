Paloma Shemirani’s twin brother says ‘The State Failed Her’ after inquiry findings

The twin brother of Paloma Shemirani, a Cambridge graduate who tragically passed away at the age of 23 after declining chemotherapy, has condemned inquiry results as “a failure of the state.”
Paloma collapsed on July, 19, 2023 and died five days later. The 23-year-old had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, with doctors estimating an 80% recovery chance with chemotherapy.
Instead, after getting influenced by her mother, anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist Kay “Kate” Shemirani, she opted for “alternative” treatments such as coffee enemas.
Her brothers hoped that coroner Catherine Wood ruled Paloma “could and should” have survived with typical treatment, finding her mother “adversely influenced” her via “incomprehensible” actions.
The findings further stated that both parents “more than minimally” contributed to her death; however, the coroner did not classify it as an unlawful killing.
Outside Kent and Medway Coroner’s Court, Paloma’s twin Gabriel stated: “My sister wasn’t just failed by my mother. She was failed by the state… by social services, police, and a coroner that cowered away from a murder it was meant to uncover.”
Notably, Paloma was estranged from her mother before moving back to her house following cancer diagnosis. According to hospital notes, Paloma also faced physical and emotional abuse.
Despite her aggravating health, her parents constantly urged her to discharge herself.
The coroner condemned the parents’ attempts to blame the doctors, calling their court conduct “reprehensible” and the family dynamics “complicated and dysfunctional.”