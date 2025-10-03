Home / Health

Alberta reports first death of Measles: Premature baby dies amid outbreak

Experts noted that children under five, pregnant women, and immuno-compromised individuals are at higher risk of Measles

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Alberta reports first death of Measles: Premature baby dies amid outbreak

An alarming measles outbreak in Canada has claimed the life of a child in Texas, marking the first recorded death in a decade due to the highly contagious disease.

Health officials confirmed that a premature baby lost his life shortly after birth after the mother got infected by measles during pregnancy.

The Minister of Primary and Preventative Health Services, Adriana LaGrange, stated, “Since measles cases were first reported in Alberta this spring, I had hoped this moment would not come.”

Adriana further expressed condolences to the mourning family, calling it a “heartbreaking loss.”

Experts further noted that children under five, pregnant women, and immuno-compromised individuals are vulnerable to contract the epidemic.

Measles during pregnancy can lead to a range of severe complications, including miscarriage, preterm labor, and congenital infection.

To the couple planning to expand their family, she especially urged them to get themselves vaccinated, stating, "Anyone planning a pregnancy should ensure they have received two doses of measles-containing vaccine prior to conception, as vaccination during pregnancy is not recommended.”

Health professionals have further cautioned about Alberta’s rapidly spreading outbreak, which has significantly reached an astonishing number, exceeding case counts reported for the entire US this year.

Notably, provincial data revealed that 1,914 confirmed cases since March, including 152 hospitalizations and 15 ICU admissions.

