Home / Health

Costco to sell Ozempic and Wegovy at deep discount

This significant move is part of the Costco's new partnership with manufacturer Novo Nordisk

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Costco to sell Ozempic and Wegovy at deep discount
Costco to sell Ozempic and Wegovy at deep discount

Novo Nordisk, a Danish drug manufacturer of GLP-1 drugs Ozempic and Wegovy, announced it will make the famous weight loss and diabetes available at Costco pharmacies nationwide at a deep discount.

Available from Friday, October 3, 2025, members with a prescription can buy a four-week supply for $499 out of pocket.

Executive members and Costco Citibank cardholders can also receive a cash back reward via the chain’s prescription program.

This significant move is part of the retailer’s new partnership with manufacturer Novo Nordisk.

“We want to make sure we offer the real, authentic Wegovy and Ozempic where patients seek care,” according to David Moore, president of Novo Nordisk US, noting Costco’s reputation as a trusted brand.

Research revealed GLP-1 drugs such as Ozempic and Wegovy may significantly minimise the risk of life-threatening conditions, including stroke risk, treat liver disease, and protect cardiac health.

However, its higher price makes it inaccessible to certain communities. While some insured patients pay as little as $25 a month, many without coverage have the $499 self-pay option.

Experts appreciated the manufacturer for the broader availability; however, they cautioned that the high price excludes those who need it most.

“If we really want to make the biggest difference, we must ensure people in lower socioeconomic groups can access these medications,” stated Yale cardiologist Dr. Harlan Krumholz.

You Might Like:

Researchers grow egg-like cells from human skin for fertilisation

Researchers grow egg-like cells from human skin for fertilisation
Nearly 9% of the resulting embryos survived for six days, reaching the blastocyst stage, an early phase of development

FDA quietly approves generic variant of abortion pill Mifepristone

FDA quietly approves generic variant of abortion pill Mifepristone
FDA's latest move receives massive backlash from anti-abortion groups aligned with the Trump administration

Paloma Shemirani’s twin brother says ‘The State Failed Her’ after inquiry findings

Paloma Shemirani’s twin brother says ‘The State Failed Her’ after inquiry findings
Paloma Shemirani had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma and tragically passed away at age of 23

Alberta reports first death of Measles: Premature baby dies amid outbreak

Alberta reports first death of Measles: Premature baby dies amid outbreak
Experts noted that children under five, pregnant women, and immuno-compromised individuals are at higher risk of Measles

How to prevent atherosclerosis naturally with simple lifestyle changes

How to prevent atherosclerosis naturally with simple lifestyle changes
Discover a few essential ways that can help prevent atherosclerosis without consuming medications

White House announces deal with Pfizer to reduce Medicaid drug costs

White House announces deal with Pfizer to reduce Medicaid drug costs
Alongside pricing concessions, Pfizer has pledged $70 billion for US research, development, and capital projects

Radiation therapy found to be effective heart rate disorder, study

Radiation therapy found to be effective heart rate disorder, study
During study, four patients in ablation group passed away, while no deaths were reported from radiation group over three years

Norovirus outbreak: Over 90 passengers, crew got ill on Royal Caribbean cruise ship

Norovirus outbreak: Over 90 passengers, crew got ill on Royal Caribbean cruise ship
Norovirus is a highly contagious disease, also known as stomach bug, which often causes symptoms for up to one to three days

Patients suffering from obesity face medical discrimination, study

Patients suffering from obesity face medical discrimination, study
Over 53% obese people also lacked facilities and equipment meeting standards of care for patients with BMI of 60

New covid variant 'Stratus' spreading rapidly across UK

New covid variant 'Stratus' spreading rapidly across UK
Stratus covid symptoms are usually similar to Covid, but dysphonia remains the prominent one

Plymouth NHS Trust plans second community diagnostic center

Plymouth NHS Trust plans second community diagnostic center
Second community diagnostic centre is expected to reduce pressure on Derriford Hospital

USDA warns for Walmart heat-and-eat pasta meals over link to listeria outbreak

USDA warns for Walmart heat-and-eat pasta meals over link to listeria outbreak
Tests confirmed that contaminated pasta consists of a similar listeria strain associated with a life-threatening outbreak