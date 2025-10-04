Costco to sell Ozempic and Wegovy at deep discount

Novo Nordisk, a Danish drug manufacturer of GLP-1 drugs Ozempic and Wegovy, announced it will make the famous weight loss and diabetes available at Costco pharmacies nationwide at a deep discount.
Available from Friday, October 3, 2025, members with a prescription can buy a four-week supply for $499 out of pocket.
Executive members and Costco Citibank cardholders can also receive a cash back reward via the chain’s prescription program.
This significant move is part of the retailer’s new partnership with manufacturer Novo Nordisk.
“We want to make sure we offer the real, authentic Wegovy and Ozempic where patients seek care,” according to David Moore, president of Novo Nordisk US, noting Costco’s reputation as a trusted brand.
Research revealed GLP-1 drugs such as Ozempic and Wegovy may significantly minimise the risk of life-threatening conditions, including stroke risk, treat liver disease, and protect cardiac health.
However, its higher price makes it inaccessible to certain communities. While some insured patients pay as little as $25 a month, many without coverage have the $499 self-pay option.
Experts appreciated the manufacturer for the broader availability; however, they cautioned that the high price excludes those who need it most.
“If we really want to make the biggest difference, we must ensure people in lower socioeconomic groups can access these medications,” stated Yale cardiologist Dr. Harlan Krumholz.