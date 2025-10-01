Home / Health

Norovirus outbreak: Over 90 passengers, crew got ill on Royal Caribbean cruise ship

Norovirus is a highly contagious disease, also known as stomach bug, which often causes symptoms for up to one to three days

  By Syeda Fazeelat
Over 90 passengers and crew aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise ship sickened due to Norovirus before the ship’s final stop in Miami.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Protection (CDC) reported the disease outbreak while on board the Royal Caribbean International ship which departed San Diego on September 19.

All the passengers who contracted norovirus on the Royal Caribbean cruise ship reported several symptoms, including diarrhoea, fever, and vomiting.

Nearly 1,874 passengers were 883 workers aboard the crew, among those only 4 percent got infected from the virus.

The cruise is scheduled to return to Miami on Thursday, October 2, 2025.

Royal Caribbean Group stated that the health and safety of guests is their initial priority, and the staff has started to implement rigorous cleaning procedures to prevent its further spread.

Furthermore, the company consulted with the CDC’s Vessel Sanitation Program, which is diligently monitoring the entire situation remotely.

Norovirus is a highly contagious disease, also known as stomach bug, which often causes symptoms for up to one to three days.

Notably, the current Royal Caribbean norovirus outbreak marks the 19th outbreak of gastrointestinal illness on cruises.

