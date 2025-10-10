Figma joins hands with Google to bring Gemini AI to its design platform

Design Software Figma has partnered with Google to incorporate Gemini AI models into its platform, expanding its comprehensive suite of artificial intelligence (AI)-centric design tools.
This significant update adds Gemini 2.5 Flash, Gemini 2.0, and Imagen 4, improving Figma’s image editing and generation capabilities while maintaining its existing partnership with Google Cloud.
Through this incorporation, Figma’s 13 million monthly users will be able to create and modify images directly using text prompts.
Early tests of Gemini 2.5 Flash showcased 50% latency minimisation in Figma’s “Make Image” feature, enabling faster, smoother design workflows.
This move is a broader trend among AI developers incorporating their models into widely used platforms to strengthen adoption.
Earlier this week, the ChatGPT manufacturer announced similar collaborations enabling users to “chat” with apps like Spotify, Booking.com, Figma inside ChatGPT, Canva, showing that the Gemini collaboration is not exclusive.
Alongside the deal announcement, the Alphabet-owned Google revealed about its Gemini Enterprise rollout— a conversational AI platform for enterprise users to engage with company data apps, and AI-powered agents.
Moreover, the company announced new AI partnerships with GAP, Klarna, Mercedes, Virgin Voyages, and others, mentioning that nearly 65% of Google Cloud customers already use its AI tools.