South Carolina shooting leaves 4 dead, 20 injured at crowded bar

Four people were killed and at least 20 injured in a mass shooting at a crowded bar on South Carolina's St. Helena Island on early Sunday, October 12.
As per AP, when police arrived at Willie's Bar and Grill where the shooting occurred, they found a large crowd and several people with gunshot wounds.
“Multiple victims and witnesses ran to the nearby businesses and properties seeking shelter from the gun shots,” the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said in a statement on the social media platform X.
“This is a tragic and difficult incident for everyone. We ask for your patience as we continue to investigate this incident. Our thoughts are with all of the victims and their loved ones,” the statement added.
As per the outlet, out of those injured, four were in serious condition and being treated in nearby hospitals.
While the authorities have not yet revealed the names of victims, reports suggested that the authorities may share more details after informing their families.
The police are still trying to figure out how and why the shooting occurred.
Meanwhile, the authorities urged anyone who knows anything about the incident to share information.