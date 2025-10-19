World

Kaye Adams ‘suspended’ over allegations of shouting at junior colleagues

Kaye Adams has worked with BBC Radio Scotland for over 15 years with no prior complaints reported

  By Syeda Fazeelat
Presenter Kaye Adams has reportedly been suspended by BBC Scotland after being accused of unacceptable behaviour toward junior colleagues.

Kaye has been notably absent on her morning show since October 6, 2025.

According to The Mail, the 62-year-old has been suspended while an investigation into reports of "shouting and screaming" at colleagues is currently in process.

The outlet further reported that complaints were raised under the BBC's Call It Out scheme, which was implemented after the scandal over former MasterChef presenters Gregg Wallace and John Turode.

Allegations include claims of “shouting and screaming” at staff, prompting a probe. Currently, the BBC declined to comment on individual cases, saying, “If any complaints or concerns are raised, we have robust internal processes in place.”

Kaye reportedly had a meeting on October 8, 2025, with Victoria Easton Riley, head of audio at BBC Radio Scotland, and claimed she exited the meeting suddenly.

However, a spokesperson for Adams denied this, saying no such meeting took place and calling the storming out claim “completely false.”

They added, “The claim that Miss Adams ‘shouted and screamed’ at colleagues is absolutely not the case,” and described the allegations as “highly defamatory and extremely misleading.”

Adams has worked with BBC Radio Scotland for over 15 years with no prior complaints reported.

The internal investigation is likely to last around two weeks.

