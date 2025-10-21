Health

91,000 pounds of frozen products recalled for Listeria risk

Listeria symptoms can include fever, headache, muscle pain, confusion and more

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  |
Over 91,000 pounds of frozen breakfast burritos and wraps have been recalled due to potential Listeria contamination.

The recalled food have been distributed to food service institutions nationwide

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) stated, the recall affects prepackaged frozen meals manufactured by M.C.I. Foods in California between September 17-October 14.

"Institutions are urged not to serve these products. These products should be thrown away."

The recalled products include seven kinds of burritos and wraps sold under the El Mas Fino, Los Cabos and Midamar brands.

Each product consists of a cheesy, egg, and meaty combination, such as ham, beef, and sausages.

However, no illness has been reported yet.

The recall occurred after the company detected contamination with Listeria monocytogenes during routine testing of certain ingredients supplied by third-party.

Listeria is a kind of bacteria that may lead to serious illness, especially in pregnant women, newborns, elderly individuals and immunosuppressed people.

Symptoms can include fever, headache, muscle pain, confusion and more.

This is the latest in a string of Listeria-related recalls in recent months. Contamination concerns also caused recalls of HelloFresh meal kits and precooked pasta from Nate’s Fine Foods, which was associated with several illnesses and at least four deaths nationwide.

