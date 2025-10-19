'Snackification' healthy snacking trend accelerates globally

In today’s fast-evolving world, conventional meal times are also evolving. The concept of "snackification" — replacing full meals with nutrient-rich snacks.
This innovative concept is significantly gaining traction, particularly among millennials.
According to a survey of 2017, nearly 92% of American millennials snack instead of consuming a meal at least once a week, with half of the people adopting the habit four times a week.
This major transition is driven by increasing nutritional awareness among everyone, as it directly impacts your health.
In India, up to 55% of consumers now prefer preservative-free snacks, reflecting a desire to consume nutritious meals.
This major shift has entirely evolved the food industry. Brands have launched products that combine convenience with nutrition, such as protein-rich bars, baked chips, and more.
With the trendy "Mix-and-Match" method, people can combine two food groups—like protein and fiber, including fiber and protein, and snacks to fulfill their nutritional demand with some great flavours.
As our eating habits continue to evolve, snackification represents a major shift towards consuming balanced and nutrient-rich snacks.