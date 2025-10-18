Health

C-Sections associated with severe pain and disrupted sleep of new moms

Over 1.5 million mothers also showed C-section patients were 16% more likely to be diagnosed with insomnia, more

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
A recent study revealed that new moms who deliver by C-section may undergo a rough patch during the recovery stage — and are likely to experience severe pain and less rest.

The severe pain can disrupt sleep, impacting your daily life, and increases their risk for developing a sleep disorder.

For the study, scientists interviewed of new moms regarding their experiences after childbirth and assessed national insurance data.

Researchers asked different questions from 41 moms and over two-thirds of those with C-sections reported severe pain that disrupted sleep and daily activities which is only compared to 8% of vaginal births.

Insurance data from more than 1.5 million mothers also showed C-section patients were 16% more likely to be diagnosed with insomnia, sleep deprivation, or sleep apnea within a year.

The lead author cautioned that severe pain and sleep disorders after childbirth “can lead to postpartum depression, thinking and memory problems, and fatigue” and disrupt bonding between mother and baby.

Furthermore, experts strongly advised new mothers, particularly those who have C-sections, to manage pain early by lifestyle modification, following a balanced diet, avoiding caffeine, and alcohol in the day.

