Health

Flavoured marijuana vaping significantly increases among US teens

Teens in eight grade who vaped marijuana, flavoured use have now skyrocketed from 47% to 63%

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Flavoured marijuana vaping significantly increases among US teens
Flavoured marijuana vaping significantly increases among US teens


    Flavoured marijuana vaping is exponentially rising among US teens and it has now become the most common form of vaping among youngsters.

    A University of Michigan survey, called Monitoring the Future, tracked drug attitudes among over 54,000 8th, 10th, and 12th graders from 2021 to 2024.

    Results indicated that more teens are vaping marijuana overall — and most now choose flavoured versions.

    Teens in eight grade who vaped marijuana, flavoured use have now skyrocketed from 47% to 63%.

    Meanwhile, individuals in 10th grade rose from 41% to 53% and the 12th graders flavoured use jumped from 36% to 50%.

    Researchers stated that flavoured vaping is captivating youngsters due to its fruit-like taste, they are odourless, and it’s much easier to hide it from adults.

    According to the principal investigator, it’s one of the few drug trends to significantly increase since the COVID pandemic.

    The principal stated, “Many people may not realize that more adolescents meet the criteria for cannabis use disorder than for alcohol use disorder, with 5% affected by cannabis compared to 3% for alcohol."

    Restricting flavours is a quick solution; however, researchers warned against its increasing use. Teens could simply switch to unflavoured products or traditional smoking.

    Instead, they point to a different strategy: minimising demand through stronger policies, education campaigns, and prevention programs.

    You Might Like:

    'Snackification' healthy snacking trend accelerates globally

    'Snackification' healthy snacking trend accelerates globally
    This major transition is driven by increasing nutritional awareness among everyone, as it directly impacts your health

    C-Sections associated with severe pain and disrupted sleep of new moms

    C-Sections associated with severe pain and disrupted sleep of new moms
    Over 1.5 million mothers also showed C-section patients were 16% more likely to be diagnosed with insomnia, more

    Leaving hometown may improve health of older adults, study

    Leaving hometown may improve health of older adults, study
    Research further revealed that older adults who remained where they were born had up to 22% higher odds of disability

    Why young adults are using Cannabis to sleep? Experts warn of risks

    Why young adults are using Cannabis to sleep? Experts warn of risks
    Experts further underscored the significance of improved sleep and Cannabis impact on mental health

    First locally acquired case of Mpox strain confirmed in California, USA

    First locally acquired case of Mpox strain confirmed in California, USA
    Mpox is transmitted through direct infectious sores, body fluids, sexual contact, and contaminated products

    Muscle strength tied to reduced risk of obesity-related health issues

    Muscle strength tied to reduced risk of obesity-related health issues
    Results indicated that higher grip strength was associated with a significantly lower reduced risk of obesity-related health problems

    Praxis stock hikes over 130% after strong phase 3

    Praxis stock hikes over 130% after strong phase 3
    Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. announced positive topline results from its Phase 3 Essential3 program

    Hims & Hers health’s stock skyrockets to 16% on menopause treatment launch

    Hims & Hers health’s stock skyrockets to 16% on menopause treatment launch
    Hims & Hers aims to revolutionise how women experience healthcare by launching perimenopause, menopause related treatments

    Premature babies shows improved brain development from listening to mothers

    Premature babies shows improved brain development from listening to mothers
    Babies showed substantial development in the left arcuate fasciculus, a brain region involved in understanding language

    AI may assist predict sepsis risk among sick children, study

    AI may assist predict sepsis risk among sick children, study
    Each year, more than 75,000 children across the US got sickened for sepsis, with mortality rates reaching up to 20%

    New York reports first case of Chikungunya virus

    New York reports first case of Chikungunya virus
    Chikungunya virus is rapidly spreading across China and other nearby countries as well

    Popular protein powders and shakes have higher levels of Lead

    Popular protein powders and shakes have higher levels of Lead
    Increased levels of Lead may damage the kidneys and nervous system in both children and adults