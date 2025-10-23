Darren Bailey suffers heartbreaking family loss in Montana helicopter crash

World

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Illinois gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey has tragically lost his son, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren in a helicopter crash in Montana.

Bailey's campaign released a statement on Thursday, October 23 confirming that his son Zachary, daughter-in-law Kelsey and two grandchildren, 12-year-old Vada Rose and 7-year-old Samuel died in the helicopter crash.

It said in a statement, noting, "Darren and Cindy are heartbroken by this unimaginable loss. They are finding comfort in their faith, their family, and the prayers of so many who love and care for them."

"The Baileys deeply appreciate the kindness and support they have received and ask for privacy as they grieve and hold their loved ones close during this difficult time," the statement continued.

It also mentioned that another grandchild, 10-year-old Finn was not on the helicopter and is safe.

As per multiple reports, the cause of the helicopter crash has not been discovered yet.

Bailey has previously served as member of both the Illinois State Senate and the House of Representatives.

As a member of the Republican Party, he announced in September that he will compete against the current governor in the 2026 election.

For the unversed, Bailey and his wife Cindy have four children and thirteen grandchildren.

