Over 50% of Gen Z unhappy with jobs, ready to quit: Survey

38% of employees plan to quit their jobs as survey reveals significant jump from last year's numbers

  By Bushra Saleem
New survey has revealed shocking trends and mindset of gez Z workers amid overall job dissatisfaction and a lack of opportunities to progress their career.

According to Newsweek, as per a survey by recruitment marketing agency HireClix, 38 percent of employees intend to quit their job, up from 32 percent last year.

In addition, Gen Z emerged as the most likely to depart, with 54 percent saying that they plan on leaving their current place of work, compared to 30 percent in 2024.

The figures paint a concerning picture of employee retention in the U.S. and, as HireClix notes, point to "an increasing need for companies to focus on addressing the concerns of these groups, which include growth opportunities, pay equity, and overall organizational culture."

The desire to quit and overall job dissatisfaction has not translated into any mass departure from the workplace, however. Conversely, evidence suggests employees are holding onto their jobs tighter than ever.

Experts told Newsweek previously that this phenomenon, known as "job hugging," serves as a worrying signal of prevalent weakness in the U.S. labor market.

HireClix's results were based on a survey of more than 1,000 working Americans. As well as Gen Z employees, those earning under $100,000 (50 percent), millennials (47 percent) and women (41 percent) expressed a desire to leave their current employers.

