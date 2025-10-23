NYC mayoral final debate turns savage as Mamdani, Cuomo, and Sliwa trade jabs

World

  • By Bushra Saleem
New York City mayor candidates Zohran Mamdani, Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa went head-to-head in the final and furious debate before elections.

The final debate was on Wednesday, October 22, the NYC mayoral candidates had the final chance to woo voters as they debated in front of the live audience.

The 90-minute mayoral debate was mostly a fiery exchange between the Democratic candidate and the former governor Cuomo, who is running independently after losing in the primary to Mamdani.

The debate took a heated turn when Republican candidate Sliwa and Mamdani lashed out at the former NYC governor over his past records and the sexual harassment allegations that led to his resignation.

During the opening argument Cuomo called himself a candidate who could “get it done,” while criticising the Democrat candidate for having no experience, reported Al Jazeera. 

Meanwhile, Mamdani called himself the only candidate in the race who is running “with a vision for the future of this city,” adding, “He (Cuomo) is a desperate man lashing out because he knows that the one thing he’s always cared about, power, is now slipping away from him.”

He also called Cuomo “Trump’s puppet” at one point in the debate.


On the other hand, Trump’s candidate Sliwa took a swipe at both his opponents, “Zohran, your resume could fit on a cocktail napkin, and Andrew, your failures could fill a public-school library in New York City.”

The election for the next mayor of New York City is scheduled to take place on November 4, 2025.

Notably, President Trump has warned that he will deploy national guards and cut federal funding to New York City if Mamdani gets elected.

