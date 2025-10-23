World

Doctors strike to hit hospitals across England in November amid pay dispute

Resident doctors, formerly known as junior doctors account for roughly half of all the doctors working in the NHS

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Residents doctors in England are set for another strike after talks with the government fail.

The British Medical Association (BMA) announced that the strike, over concerns about their pay and working conditions, will last five days from November 14 to 19.

BMA and the government have been talking over the summer and early autumn after the last strike at the end of July but no agreement was reached so far.

Dr Jack Fletcher, chair of the BMA's resident doctors committee, has called on Health Secretary Wes Streeting to "come forward with a proper offer on jobs, on pay," reported Sky News.

He added, "We know from our own survey half of second year doctors in England are struggling to find jobs, their skills going to waste whilst millions of patients wait endlessly for treatment, and shifts in hospitals go unfilled. This is a situation which cannot go on."

Meanwhile, Streeting responded strongly, calling the strike "damaging."

"It is preposterous that the BMA have rushed headlong into more damaging strike action a week after its new leadership opened discussions with the government," said Streeting.

This upcoming strike will be the 13th one in the ongoing pay dispute that began in March 2023.

